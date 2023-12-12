What happened to Miriam Nordlinger? Incident explored as missing Tampa woman found dead in water

On the morning of December 10, 2023, divers with the Tampa Police Marine Patrol retrieved the body of 72-year-old Miriam Nordlinger from the waters off Ballast Point. Nordlinger was reported missing after she was last spotted on camera walking away from her residence in the 1500 block of South Arrawana Avenue on December 8, 2023, and did not return.

The Tampa Police Department reported that on the night of December 9, 2023, a purple alert was issued to locate Miriam Nordlinger.

As per the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, a purple alert is issued to seek assistance from the public to locate a missing adult suffering from a mental or cognitive disability.

More about the disappearance of the 72-year-old Tampa woman

WTSP reported that, according to a Facebook post by her daughter, Miriam Nordlinger was last spotted leaving her residence located near Bayshore Gardens and the Palma Ceia Golf and Country Club. The post mentioned that the 72-year-old left without her wallet, keys, and phone while her husband was sleeping.

The Tampa Police Department posted about her disappearance on Facebook and asked the public for their help in locating Miriam. The post described her to be 5'7" tall and weighing 127 pounds. She was reported to have short brown hair with blonde highlights and brown eyes, with the possibility of wearing spectacles.

According to the report by WTSP, the post by Miriam's daughter about her disappearance was widely shared on Facebook since it was made public. Under the post, one of the comments made by a neighbor mentioned noticing the 72-year-old on camera wearing an all-black track suit and leaving their street on the same night.

Following the discovery and identification of the body, in an update from the police department, Tampa Chief of Police Lee Bercaw noted:

"The thoughts of the entire department are with the Nordlinger family at this time. This is not the outcome we had hoped for. We appreciate the concern of the community and media who helped bring awareness to the search and ask that you continue to keep the family in your thoughts as well."

WFLA reported that on the evening of December 9, 2023, a group that helps families find missing loved ones called 'We Are The Essentials,' assisted in the search for Miriam Nordlinger, along with her friends and family.

According to the report by WFLA, on December 10, 2023, a private investigator with 'We Are The Essentials' told the outlet that the search was called off by them.

Tampa Police Department does not suspect foul play in the death of Miriam Nordlinger

The Tampa Bay Times reported that the purple alert issued for Miriam Nordlinger on December 10, 2023, stated that she was believed to be suffering from depression.

WFLA reported that Police Chief Lee Bercaw said:

"Mental health crises can affect anyone in our community. Our thoughts are with the family and friends affected by this tragedy as they navigate this difficult time."

The Tampa Police Department reported that even though the investigation is in its early stages, none of the evidence points to foul play. The Medical Examiner’s Office will be determining the exact cause of the death of Miriam Nordlinger.