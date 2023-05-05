A recent shooting incident that took place at a Moultrie McDonald's location has left the nation in shock. On Thursday, an armed gunman killed a female worker of the Moultrie store along with two of his relatives.

As per Associated Press, the shooter, who was identified as a 26-year-old man, killed his 50-year-old mother and 74-year-old grandmother at two neighboring homes in the small town of Moultrie, south of Atlanta. The armed shooter also killed a 41-year-old McDonald’s manager before killing himself with the same gun.

The shooting incident in Moultrie McDonald's is known to have at least 4 casualties including the shooter (Image via Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg/Getty Images)

According to Jerry Goodwin, who lived next door to the man's house, this was not the first time the police had encountered the gunman. A day earlier to the shooting, the man came outside his home, shouted something, and fired, following which the police were sent to the man's home.

As per official reports, the gunman and his mother lived in the same house, while his grandmother lived at a house next door.

The Moultrie McDonald's shooting incident is still under investigation

At least four people, including the suspected shooter, have been found dead following three shooting incidents in Moultrie. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) has disclosed the identities of the suspected shooter and one of the victims in the shooting incident. As per the GBI, the suspected shooter was Kentavious White of Moultrie.

One of the victims of the incident, an assistant manager at the Moultrie McDonald's restaurant, was identified as Amia Smith, 41. The GBI joined the investigations after the Moultrie police requested their help on Thursday morning just before 6 am after a man and woman were found dead at the restaurant in the 500 block of First Avenue SE.

According to Sabrina Holweger, who works at a next-door optometrist’s office, when she arrived at work at 8 am, she found police at the Moultrie McDonald's restaurant. She also said that "the victim was the early morning manager of the restaurant, and that the shooter had been an employee there." As per Sabrina, the gunman appeared to have shot the manager when she unlocked the door to let him in for his shift.

Investigations into the Moultrie McDonald's incident are underway and more details are expected to be shared as it progresses (Image via Nathan Stirk/Getty Images News)

While the GBI agents were en route to the Moultrie McDonald's scene, the Moultrie police were already responding to another shooting. The shooter's mother was found with a gunshot wound at her home in the 1100 block of 6th Street SW. The suspect's grandmother was also found dead when the police arrived at the scene next door.

The 50-year-old mother was still alive when the police arrived at the scene but later succumbed to death from her injuries at a hospital. As of now, the officials are continuously investigating the incident and more details are expected to be shared as the investigation progresses.

