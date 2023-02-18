What happened to Orie Dodson? Teen found dead in front of Indiana church

Orie Dodson, 13, was shot to death this week in Indiana. The shooting happened as a result of a supposed social media dispute. Orie Dodson's mother also confirmed the same.

Orie Dodson was discovered on Wednesday, February 15, in Gary, Indiana, after a passerby spotted him near a church. The heartbroken mother believed that Dodson was chased and then killed. She also mentioned that her son left home shortly after the dispute.

Authorities are currently investigating the killing of the 13-year-old. Dodson’s death has become the eighth in 2023, according to the "Gun Violence Archive." The coroner’s office has also ruled out Orie Dodson’s death as a homicide. Instances of death by gun violence have increased and have become a sensitive issue across the US.

Trigger warning: The article contains mention of gun violence and mass sh**ting. Reader’s discretion is advised.

A teenager named Orie Dodson was allegedly shot to death following a social media dispute

At around 12 pm, a passerby made a shocking discovery near a church in Gary, Indiana, when he came to a child's dead body lying on its face. The child was soon identified as 13-year-old Orie Dodson. The Gary Police Department responded to the distress call and declared him dead at the scene.

When responding officers arrived at the scene after Dodson was found, he wasn’t responding and showed no signs of life. Dodson’s mother, Latrice Dodson, spoke about a social media feud that could have killed her son. She told media outlets:

“They chased him from 15th and Grant to right here on 15th and Lincoln at this church, and they killed my baby. I guess he walked out the back door and he was FaceTiming them, arguing with them, and I think they seen his background and what was going on, and they found him.”

Tre Ward ABC 7 @TreWardTV



ONLY ON



MORE: “A MOTHER’S GRIEF:” A 13-year-old boy was found lying face down on the ground, murdered outside a church in Gary.ONLY ON @ABC7Chicago : Orie Dodson’s mom says her son was chased down and killed after an argument on Instagram.MORE: abc7chicago.com/boy-13-found-s… “A MOTHER’S GRIEF:” A 13-year-old boy was found lying face down on the ground, murdered outside a church in Gary.ONLY ON @ABC7Chicago: Orie Dodson’s mom says her son was chased down and killed after an argument on Instagram.MORE: abc7chicago.com/boy-13-found-s… https://t.co/PfDneaSNnm

Several bullet wounds were discovered on Dodson's body during an autopsy and examination by the coroner, who excluded homicide as the cause of death. Orie Dodson was shot and killed, and police are investigating the circumstances surrounding that shooting.

Gun violence has increased a lot and has become a concerning issue in the United States of America

Latrice further said:

“I couldn’t do nothing but scream and holler because that’s my baby. He didn’t deserve this… I had just told him to stay in the house… If he would have listened to me, he would still be alive right now, today.”

The Gary Metro Homicide Unit is currently investigating the case. Authorities revealed that Dodson’s body was found on the sidewalk in front of Power and Light Church in the 1300 block of Lincoln Street.

No one has yet been arrested, and no suspects' identities have been made public. Authorities have urged anyone with information to get in touch with them.

Gun violence has become a serious issue all over the US. From school shootings to mass shootings, gun violence has become a concerning factor.

