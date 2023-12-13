What happened to Rapper Jackboy's brother? Details explored as reports of shooting emerge

Haitian rapper Jackboy is facing a major crisis as his brother has been reportedly shot multiple times outside his Florida home. He was airlifted to a local hospital right after, where he is currently listed as being in "serious" condition. The culprit, who has not yet been named, drove away from the scene. Previous reports claimed the rapper had been shot, but soon after the rumors started to spread, the musician told Urban Islandz that it was his sibling.

Local authorities reportedly posted the following on Facebook:

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect approached a young adult male who was in his driveway and shot him multiple times. This appears to be a targeted attack and there is no immediate threat to the surrounding community."

The post further reads:

"Please avoid the area as there is a heavy police presence." It's still unknown what set off the shooting."

The shooting of Jackboy's brother highlights how many rappers are targeted in the state and the dangers of gun violence that they face along with their fame. As mentioned above, the shooter was meant to hit the rapper but his brother was shot instead.

Jackboy's brother allegedly in a 'serious condition' after being shot multiple times

As per reports from Urban Islandz, Jackboy's brother was shot on Wednesday morning, right outside his Florida home. Shooters assaulted the rapper's brother in a drive-by shooting and fled the crime scene after firing multiple shots towards him. The attack was a targeted crime, as per the police, and might have been well planned out in advance.

Authorities were immediately informed, and the rapper's brother was airlifted to a nearby hospital, which was crucial in keeping him alive. Reports suggest that his brother is still facing a serious condition as he battles for his life. Supporters and fans are optimistic that his brother will fully recover.

Jackboy has been running into trouble this year. The rapper Lexxstasy recently accused the former Kodak Black affiliate of domestic abuse, landing him in serious water. Kodak Black himself is facing time in Broward County after being arrested for possession charges recently.

Through an Instagram Live, she claimed the following:

"He would beat the sh*t out of me. Spit on me and forced me to sit butt-a** naked in the shower in a sixty-degree house while using a fan. After he beat my a** until it was bloodied, bruised, and my eyes were almost completely closed, he would have me suck d*ck or f*ck him."

The allegations against Jackboy are serious, and Lexxtasy ousted him in public after he was arrested in September this year following charges of burglary and cyberstalking.

Jackboy is well-known for his hip-hop labels, which include Sniper Gang, Dollaz N Dealz, DA LABEL, and The 1804 Records/Empire (which he founded with Lexxstasy).