What happened to Robert Bowers' father? All about Pittsburgh synagogue mass shooter's childhood in wake of death sentence 

On Thursday, August 3, a Pennsylvania court will formally impose the death sentence on Robert Bowers, a 50-year-old Baldwin man. He was convicted of killing 11 people and injuring six others in Pittsburgh's Tree of Life Synagogue on October 27, 2018.

While Bowers has already been sentenced to death, his defense team has noted that his disturbing actions may be rooted in a troubled childhood. According to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, when Bowers was just seven years old, his father committed suicide as he awaited trial for assault allegations.

Bowers was convicted of killing 11 people at the Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This also included convictions of 63 charges including federal hate crime charges.



The jury was weighing

Since Robert Bowers' mother reportedly suffered from health problems, he was raised by his maternal grandparents. In high school, he was described by fellow students as a withdrawn individual who did not interact with anyone. Over time, he allegedly became deeply involved in radical right-wing movements, something which has been identified as a motive in the 2018 Synagogue massacre.

The defense discusses Robert Bowers' traumatic childhood

According to CNN, the suicide of Robert Bowers' led to disturbing behavior throughout his school years. When he was in the 8th grade, he allegedly attempted to chase his mother with lighter fluid.

Dr. Katherine Porterfield, a clinical psychologist hired by the Bowers' defense, said that by age 10, he already exhibited suicidal tendencies. Dr. Porterfield said his mental health issues were so troubling that he moved through several centers as a child. At the psychiatric center, doctors said that he often behaved strangely and rarely interacted with anyone else.

Dr. Porterfield noted that Bowers' mental health and behavioral issues persisted throughout his school years.

"He's out of control, he's a completely out of control child. What we're seeing here is just poor emotional regulation. He cannot handle his feelings," Dr. Porterfield said.

As he reached his late teens, Robert Bowers' suicidal tendencies supposedly continued. At the ages of 16 and 17, he is said to have attempted to kill himself twice. In one incident, he overdosed on aspirin, while in another, he drank grain alcohol.

Despite his troubling behavior, Bowers' mother, Barbara, supposedly ignored the advice of teachers and mental health professionals when they said the child needed intervention. She told Dr. Porterfield that she regretted the mistakes she made while raising her child. She said that she not only dismissed the advice of professionals but also exposed a young Robert Bowers to various explicit and inappropriate films.

As reported by CNN, despite Bowers' history, a jury ultimately determined that he was competent to stand trial. The court determined that he most likely does not suffer from delusions or schizophrenia, as the attack on the synagogue appeared well-planned.