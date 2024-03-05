What happened in Robin Close, Rowley Regis? West Midlands woman arrested on suspicion of 10-year-old girl's murder

A 33-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 10-year-old girl was found dead at Sandwell, West Midlands, at 12:10 pm on Monday, March 4.

The police went to an address in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, at 12 pm on Monday and found the child with injuries. The girl was declared dead at the scene. The West Midlands police confirmed that the woman was known to the victim. She has been taken into custody for questioning, per the police.

As per The Guardian, West Midlands police are at the early stages of investigation of the murder and are continuing their inquiries. A cordon has been put in place at the murder site for the time being.

West Midlands police have arrested a woman, understood to be known to the deceased girl, on suspicion of murder. No other details have been revealed by the police.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt of West Midlands police said:

"A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing."

Dan Jarratt assured that the detectives are "fully investigating the circumstances" around the girl's death. Jarratt also mentioned that police presence will be present in the area in the coming days.

"We know how shocking and distressing this will be for the community and we’ll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days. A suspect has been arrested and detectives are fully investigating the circumstances around this sad death."

Neighbors reportedly left toys at the scene at Robin Close in Rowley Regis in memory of the deceased girl. They left pink and white unicorns tied to a lamppost, and teddy bears were spotted at the site.

A blue tent was also visible near the terraced private property guarded by a police car, reports BBC. A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson told Birmingham Live that upon arrival, they realized "nothing could be done" to save the girl.

"We were called just after 12 pm to an incident at a private address in Rowley Regis. Two ambulances and a paramedic officer attended the scene. Upon arrival we found one patient. Unfortunately, it was clear that nothing could be done to save her and she was confirmed deceased by ambulance staff at the scene."

The police have not revealed the name of the deceased girl or the woman arrested on suspicion of murder. West Midlands Police posted an update on X (formerly Twitter) confirming that the woman is still in custody.

The police have requested anyone with information to get in touch with them.