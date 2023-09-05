What happened to Ryan Taylor? Officials Identify 13-year-old boy killed in Las Vegas Floods

A 13-year-old boy reportedly died in the late summer storm that swept through Las Vegas over the weekend. Officials said that the teenage boy, identified as Ryan Taylor, died after drowning in the flood waters.

Authorities said that Taylor, who was found injured Saturday, September 2, near a busy intersection about 8 miles east of the Las Vegas Strip, was wounded after floating in an inner tube.

The boy was reportedly rushed to Sunrise Hospital, where he died the next day. The cause of death was identified as drowning.

Ryan Taylor GoFundMe raised more than $6,000 as the 13 -year-old is killed in Las Vegas flooding

Ryan Taylor, a 13-year-old boy, died after drowning in the flood waters in the storm that swept through Las Vegas on Saturday, September 2. A GoFundMe created by Ryan’s family in the wake of his passing said that the boy had gone out in the rain when he was swept away in the water and got stuck underneath a car.

The page, which has raised over $6,000, said that paramedics arrived at the scene and attempted to revive Ryan who was rushed to a hospital after they were unable to find a heartbeat, Despite their best efforts to revive the teen, he reportedly passed away early Sunday morning at Sunrise Hospital. The page created by Ryan’s mother, Irene stated:

“Hello, my name is Irene and I’m here making a GoFundMe for my son Ryan James Taylor. Who was taken from us so fast. Ryan was such an amazing kid. He was so helpful with his siblings and had such a big heart.”

In a statement, the County officials also extended their condolence on the teen’s passing and added:

"We wish to extend our sincere condolences to Ryan's family and friends.”

Las Vegas flooding shuts down Burning Man and attendees seek shelter in place

On Sunday, The National Weather Service said 2.55 inches of rain were recorded at the airport. The Las Vegas Fire and Rescue advised people on X (formerly Twitter) to stay off the roads. They also added that they responded to 24 swift water rescue situations over the weekend.

“Last night, we responded to 24 swift water rescue events including: · 30-35 vehicles stranded in water · 10 – 12 people rescued from standing or moving water.”

The flooding also prompted Burning Man attendees to seek shelter as the storm battered the arena. According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, the Burning Man attendees were stranded in Nevada after a rainstorm pelted the area, prompting officials to close the entrance.

The attendees were asked to seek shelter in place and conserve food, water and other supplies.

“Due to recent rainfall, the Bureau of Land Management and the Pershing County Sheriff's Office officials have closed the entrance to Burning Man for the remainder of the event. Please avoid traveling to the area; you will be turned around. All event access is closed.”

According to the Associated Press, citing the National Weather Service, more than one-half inch of rain fell on the festival site on Friday.