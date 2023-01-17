What happened to Samantha Primus? Missing deaf and mute woman found in NYC after three weeks

On Saturday, January 14, Samantha Primus, a deaf and mute woman who went missing three weeks ago, was located in a subway station in Manhattan. She was found by her sister and two locals who recognized her.

According to Primus' family, she was taken to Brooklyn Methodist Hospital on Saturday and is expected to be okay. The 46-year-old woman reportedly lived on subway trains for three weeks before her sister, Ghislaine Primus, found her.

Samantha Denise Primus was found in New York City's subway system three weeks after going missing.



Her location was pinpointed by her family after receiving getting a tip that she was riding the 1 train. At a press conference after Samantha Primus was located safe and sound, her sister said:

"My heart fell, my heart fell."

Another sister, Sophia Primus, commented on the suffering that Samantha Primus had to endure for the past three weeks, and said:

"She was wearing slippers and a pair of socks in … this cold, and she survived jumping from train to train, looking and hoping that she was going to get home. And we found her."

Primus was found to be in a state of dehydration, was 10 pounds lighter and had swollen feet, according to her sister.

Samantha Primus' family plans on taking legal action against Queens Hospital Center

The family of a deaf, mute, and autistic woman who went missing on Christmas Eve and was found three weeks later has said that they are weighing their legal options against Queens Hospital Center. Samantha Primus' family members have claimed that she was discharged early from the hospital and left in freezing temperatures with only a list of homeless shelters.

Primus was reportedly spending the holidays at her sister Joanna Peck’s Elmont house but left the house early on December 23, 2022. After leaving the house, she tried to find her way back to her mother’s house in Brooklyn. However, she lost her way and was found by a bystander in Queens that evening.

Finding her in a dire state, EMS took her to the Queens Hospital Center, but the hospital staff allegedly let the deaf, nonverbal, and autistic woman walk out at 2 am in freezing 7 degrees temperatures with nothing but a list of homeless shelters. The family is planning to take legal action against the hospital for gross neglect in taking proper care of Samantha Primus and for refusing to provide them with information.

Regarding this, Sophia Primus said:

"If they had done their duty, my sister would not have gone through these horrendous three weeks in the cold. An apology will never be enough. We wonder what hearts and heads work at this hospital."

Samantha Primus' family lawyer, Sanford Rubenstein, said:

"If the Nassau County police report is accurate, then clearly this hospital was not only negligent but heartless, and appropriate legal action will be instituted. The city has to be held accountable for the actions of those who work for them in their hospitals."

The New York City Health & Hospitals, however, stated in a statement to The Post that an adherence to the HIPAA regulations means the non-disclosure of details about a patient without the person’s consent.

