The latest episode of the reality series To Catch a Copper has left viewers bewildered and outraged as allegations of serious misconduct have surfaced against Sergeant Lee Cocking, a seasoned law enforcement officer.

The To Catch a Copper series aired on Chanel 4 on Monday evening, January 29, 2024. In the first episode's opening scene, a female accused an officer of allegedly "taking advantage of her."

The series of episodes depicted the case of a drunk female and Sergeant Lee Cocking, who had intercourse with her while on duty in 2017. The series has ignited a national conversation about the importance of accountability within police departments on X. One user tweeted,

"So basically all that showed us is that coppers can do what they want, and there's pretty much no repercussions."

After Christmas Eve, 2017, the Met Police received a call from a young woman allegedly accusing an officer of an unlawful act. However, 12 days later, Mr. Lee was arrested, and later, in 2021, he was acquitted of a criminal charge.

What happened to Sergeant Lee Cocking?

The episode highlighted the case of a young woman whose name is unknown due to legal reasons and Lee Cocking, a former police sergeant who was involved in having "car sex" with a drunk young woman.

According to MyLondon News, the young woman called the female operator in the office and told her she was drunk when she was taken advantage of.

She claims,

"I was so drunk, so you're not going to believe me. It was awful, I lost my shoe. We had sex on the toll road. I just feel like he took advantage of me. I feel upset, and I feel disgusted about it. I can't get over it."

On the contrary, Lee Cocking said she forced herself on him and tried to kiss him before taking her underwear off.

As per The Sun, he said in the court,

"I'm sure if I'd really tried, I could have forced her off, but (I was) in shock. I stayed there and froze."

Under the suspicion of having an unlawful act on duty, Lee Cocking was arrested 12 days later after Christmas Eve in 2017. However, he was suspended for four years on full pay, as per the MyLondon News. Lee was acquitted of a criminal charge of misconduct in a public office by a Gloucester Crown Court jury in 2021. Moreover, in 2022, he was cleared of all charges, as reported by the publication.

In the spotlight: Officer Lee Cocking's scandal that shook To Catch a Copper's viewers

Officer Lee Cocking's scandal in the episode has prompted widespread concern about the potential abuse of power within the police force on X. As one tweeted:

Netizens react to the first episode of To Catch a Copper showcasing the case of Lee Cocking (Image via X/@PASTA_Mick)

The episode has triggered a renewed call for greater nationwide oversight, accountability, and reform within law enforcement agencies.