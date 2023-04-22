What happened to Shawn Jackson? Georgia Woman arrested 4 years after missing boyfriend found dead 

On Friday, April 21, Clayton County authorities announced that Georgia woman Neworker Hurt has been arrested for the death of Shawn Jackson, a murder victim who was discovered in a shallow grave in Alabama in 2019. According to 11Alive, Neworker Hurt and Shawn Jackson were in a relationship at the time of his killing. His body was discovered approximately three weeks after he was reported missing by Hurt.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of a homicide investigation. Readers' discretion is advised.

According to the Clayton County Sheriff's Department, investigators suspect Neworker Hurt killed Shawn Jackson after discovering his affair. They claimed that while Jackson was asleep in his home, Hurt shot him three times in the head, before disposing of his body with the help of her brother. Detectives said that after almost four years, they have compiled enough evidence to arrest Hurt on the charges.

Shawn Jackson was reported missing by his son and Neworker Hurt

As reported by Law&Crime, on July 31, 2019, Neworker Hurt discovered that Shawn Jackson was maintaining a relationship with another woman.

In a press release statement, a Clayton County Sheriff's Department spokesperson said:

“Ms. Neworker Hurt and the victim had a fight in front of the mistress’ house, went home, and fought all day through the night."

Shawn Jackson's son, 17, said he had seen the couple fighting. However, he told investigators that by nighttime, they had calmed down. Investigators believe that shortly after Shawn Jackson and his son went to sleep, Hurt gunned down Jackson, before disposing of his body with the help of her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt. When Jackson's son woke up, Hurt told him his father was missing.

Soon after, Neworker Hurt and Jackson's son filed a missing persons report. In August 2019, officials discovered a body in a shallow grave in Alabama. After noting the tattoos and clothing, they eventually determined that the corpse belonged to Jackson.

While authorities did not disclose the details of their investigation, they said that by April 20, 2023, detectives had enough evidence to argue that Hurt was the primary perpetrator in the killing.

In the press release, the Clay County Sheriff's Department said:

“The Elite Fugitive Squad are the best players of hide and seek, and they find everyone. Therefore, criminals now need to rethink again two, three, or even four times before committing a crime in Clayton County.”

Neworker Hurt was taken into custody from an apartment in Atlanta, Georgia. She has been charged with malice murder, possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime, tampering with evidence, and concealing the death of another person. Her brother, Shrron Stephan Hurt, is incarcerated in West Virginia for a separate crime.

