What happened at Skyline High? Shooting at Oakland school prompts lockdown

On Tuesday, September 5, a shooting at Oakland's Skyline High School led to two arrests. As per the Oakland Police Department, officers received reports of a shot fired at approximately 11:30 a.m.

In response, law enforcement officials placed Skyline High under lockdown and searched the campus, ultimately leading to the detention of two unidentified suspects. There have been no reports of casualties in the incident.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence, the reader's discretion is advised

As per CBS, the Skyline High School shooting is currently under investigation by Cleveland authorities. As the probe is in its early stages, officials have not released any further details regarding the suspected shooters.

The timeline of the Skyline High shooting incident

At approximately 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday, an unidentified individual reportedly fired multiple shots from a handgun near Skyline High's Oakland campus. Fearing an active shooter situation, school officials promptly shut down the campus as they awaited the arrival of authorities.

The first responders to the scene included officers from the California Highway Patrol, the Alameda County sheriff, and the Oakland Police Department.

Captain Jake Bassett, an Oakland Police Department spokesperson, said that officials were pleased by the thorough nature of the search.

"Officers conducted a methodical search of the campus, and thankfully there were no reported injuries," Bassett said.

During their search on the campus, officials detained four suspects before eventually arresting two of them. They noted that they also collected a handgun as well as other undisclosed evidence that showed there had been a shooting at the Skyline High campus.

John Sasaki, a spokesperson for the Oakland Unified School District, discussed how well the students handled the emergency and its ensuing lockdown.

"We are very thankful that no one was injured in this incident. Our students behaved very, very well throughout this incident, making sure that everything was kept calm on this campus," Sasaki said.

"Stop engaging in violence, in all its forms. Whatever conflict that you might have, whether in the city or anywhere else, it's not worth the consequences," Sasaki continued.

In an interview with KPIX, parent Malana Weems expressed her shock at the reports of gunfire.

"They need to figure it out and fix it. If they are going to make us parents make our children go to school, they need to make it safe for us to feel comfortable for our kids to do that every day," Weems said.

Another parent, Yolanda Mesa, told KTVU:

"Scary and it shouldn't have to be like this."

Due to the traumatic nature of the incident, the school will not be in session on Wednesday, September 6. Officials have urged any civilians with information about the shooting to come forward.