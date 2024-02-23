What happened to Tatiana Vargas? Boyfriend arrested nearly two months after ESL teacher found dead at Philadelphia home

The U.S. Marshals Service in Philadelphia has successfully apprehended Adiud Torres, a 20-year-old man wanted for the shooting death of his girlfriend, Tatiana Vargas, on December 23, 2023. The incident occurred on the 3100 block of Hartville St., just two days before Christmas, leaving the community shaken.

Torres, accused of committing this heinous act in the presence of Tatiana Vargas's 11-year-old son, had been on the run for almost two months. The U.S. Marshals Office located him around 6:45 a.m. in an abandoned home on Hart Lane in the Kensington neighborhood, a few blocks from the crime scene.

The arrest, announced via social media on Thursday, February 22, unfolded without obstruction as Torres cooperated with the officers, as reported by Law & Crime.

Tatiana Vargas' boyfriend arrested after nearly two months on the run

The killing of Tatiana Vargas, a 35-year-old ESL teacher, unfolded on the 3100 block of Hartville Street in Kensington, Philadelphia, just days before Christmas. Philadelphia police reported that Vargas was shot in the chest and killed at her home. Sources revealed that the fatal incident occurred following a domestic argument between Tatiana Vargas and her boyfriend, Adiud Torres.

Vargas's father recounted that his grandson, present during the altercation, was playing video games when he heard the couple arguing, as they often did. The 11-year-old boy heard a gunshot and discovered his mother lying in the living room, as reported by NBC Philidelphia.

The family had previously disclosed that Torres, suspected of being involved in the shooting, had been on the run. A $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest was announced in early January. It remains unclear if the reward directly contributed to his capture.

The U.S. Marshals Service, following leads that Torres might be frequenting abandoned residences in Kensington, executed a coordinated effort that led to his arrest on the 1800 block of Hart Lane.

In a statement, the Marshals Service explained the morning of Torres's arrest:

"At 6:00 a.m. this morning, more than two dozen investigators from the fugitive task force, assembled to investigate suspected locations Torres was believed to be hiding, at 6:45 a.m., Torres was confirmed to be presently in a home on the 1800 block of Hart Lane."

Tatiana's father revealed that he had warned his daughter about Adiud Torres

Joey Vargas, Tatiana Vargas' father, revealed to NBC10 that he had cautioned his daughter about Adiud Torres, the alleged perpetrator of the crime. In a poignant admission, he shared:

"She told me little stuff, and like I said, I'm a guy from North Philadelphia and I told her 'he's no good.'"

Despite not meeting Torres, the concerned father expressed reservations based on street rumors. NBC10 learned that Tatiana Vargas and Torres had only been dating for approximately two months before the murder.

In the immediate aftermath of the shooting, the victim's family disclosed that Torres remained at the scene momentarily, weeping over Tatiana, before fleeing.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office took quick action. They charged Torres with murder, recklessly endangering another person, possession of an instrument of crime, and additional gun crimes. U.S. Supervisory Deputy Marshal Robert Clark expressed hope that Torres's arrest could bring a semblance of closure to the Vargas family and all those who knew Tatiana Vargas.

Josie shared with Action News that her sister, Tatiana Vargas, worked as an ESL teacher, contributed to her family's restaurant, and took pride in her role as a mother to her son.

Marshals stated that Torres was handed over to Philadelphia homicide investigators. As of late Thursday, February 22, there was no available court record listing an attorney who could provide comments on behalf of Torres.