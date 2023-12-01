What happened with Teairra Mari and Keri Hilson ? Years long beef explored as former threatens to beat up the latter 

R&B artists Teairra Mari and Keli Hilson are in the news lately as in a recent episode of the R&B Money podcast hosted by Tank and J. Valentine, Keri Hilson stirred the pot by hinting at a longstanding feud with fellow singer Teairra Mari. The tension between the two artists seems to have reached a boiling point, with Mari issuing a solid threat on social media, declaring her readiness for a physical confrontation.

During the podcast's 'I Ain't Saying No Names' segment, Keri Hilson recounted an incident at one of her shows where Teairra Mari attended without being named directly and appeared visibly disinterested with folded arms.

Hilson felt disrespected and revealed that a backstage confrontation almost escalated into a physical altercation. In response to Hilson's podcast revelation, Teairra Mari took to Instagram and replied to a post shared by The Neighborhood Talk, where she said,

Tearirra's response (Image via snip from Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

"So now, Keri! What’s up? You wanna fight, or do you not want to fight because I’m going to whoop your a*s when I see you." She expressed frustration with people bothering her and accused Hilson of being dishonest.

A decade ago, Teairra Mari and Keri Hilson were friends, but a conflict soured their friendship

The conflict between Teairra Mari and Keri Hilson has a history that dates back years. While they were once friendly, attending events together, a shift occurred around 2010. Tearirra Mari hinted at an encounter with Keri Hilson during an interview on DJ Scream TV, where she described Hilson as "a little stanky." She suggested that she would not hesitate to retaliate physically if a similar incident happened again.

Hilson, who initially kept Teairra Mari unnamed during the podcast, later confirmed the identity of the fellow artist. In response to Mari's social media outburst, Hilson apologized, acknowledging that the incident occurred around 12-13 years ago when both artists were young in their careers. She clarified that the feud had long been resolved through apologies, shared experiences, and socializing.

It was mentioned in a statement,

"Since then, we’ve run into each other, apologized, partied together & gotten past that. I’m responding to this because I don’t wanna allow anything to bring us back to a place we’ve long passed. And since it was a public story that got connected to you in public, it deserves a public apology."

The statement continues,

"I’m sorry for telling the story especially with the energy & hurtful words that I used. It was unnecessary. 🤦🏾‍♀️ Because my feelings and energy at this point, in this present moment are nothing but love…no ill will or vitriol towards you. It’s an old story that I see now that we’ve both told. I hope you’re doing well in this season & wishing you all the best in life."

The Pretty Girl Rock singer expressed regret for publicly sharing the story, emphasizing that her feelings towards Mari are filled with love and devoid of any hatred. Hilson's public apology aimed to prevent the resurgence of old tensions that had supposedly been put to rest.

Teairra Mari has not publicly responded to Keri Hilson's apology, leaving fans and followers curious whether this will mark the end of the years-long beef or if the feud will continue to play out in the public eye.