What happened to Teddi Baker? Suspect arrested after young woman found dead in East London home after brawl

Teddi Baker, 21, was discovered at a home in Stainsby Road, Limehouse, in East London, at 8:25 am on Thursday, February 8. She was pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene.

Baker was reportedly found dead after a six-person brawl on an alley in Dod Street that leads to Limehouse Cut Canal, as reported by Metro UK. The brawl took place on Wednesday, February 7, between 10 pm and 12:30 am. The police believe that the people involved in the brawl could provide more information about Teddi's death.

A postmortem was carried out on February 9; the results are awaited. As per Met Police, a woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder but released on bail "to return at a later date."

The police are yet to reveal the cause of Teddi Baker's death

The police are awaiting the results of the postmortem and are yet to reveal the cause of Teddi Baker's death. However, they believe Teddi Baker was allegedly involved in the six-person brawl in Dod Street, as reported by The Standard. The fight was not reported to the police on Wednesday.

A woman in her 20s was arrested on suspicion of murder. However, she was later released on bail to "return at a later date." The police have not revealed her identity or the reasons behind her arrest, per multiple reports.

A spokesperson of Scotland Yard revealed that the London Ambulance Service called them to a residential address at Stainsby Road on February 8, after Teddi Baker was found "unconscious."

“We were called by London Ambulance Service to a residential address in Stainsby Road, E14 at 08:26 hrs on Thursday, 8 February following reports that a 21-year-old woman had been found unconscious."

The spokesperson continued that despite "the best efforts of medical professionals," Baker was sadly pronounced dead at the scene. The Met Police have appealed for witnesses to the fight to come forward. As per The Sun, they believe the fight had multiple witnesses.

DI Sufia Matin of Tower Hamlets CID called it an "extremely tragic" incident and urged any witnesses to come forward with more information.

“This was an extremely tragic incident and we must investigate it thoroughly to understand exactly what has happened leading up to Teddi’s death. We are urging anyone who has any information or who may have witnessed a fight in the Dod Street area of Limehouse/Poplar during the times stated, to contact us immediately.”

The officers have launched an investigation to find out "the exact circumstances leading up to her death." They also mentioned that Teddi Baker's "next of kin" were supported by "specialist officers."

