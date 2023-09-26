What happened to Thea Chase? Incident explored as missing toddler found with dog

On September 20, 2023, at about 8 pm, troopers from Michigan state police's Iron Mountain post responded to a residence in rural Faithorn about the missing 2-year-old toddler Thea Chase.

Her disappearance spurred a massive search, with authorities using drones, search-and-rescue, and canine teams, along with locals forming their own search party to assist in looking through the isolated woodland region of Michigan's Upper Peninsula in the United States.

Hours later, Thea Chase was located in the woods with two of her family dogs. As per CNN, when the child was found, she was asleep, using one of the dogs as a pillow while the other one stood guard.

The search for Thea Chase

WBAL-TV reported that at about 7:30 pm on September 20, 2023, Thea Chase and the two dogs strolled from her residence into the woods while her mother, Brooke Chase, assumed that the toddler was outdoors with her uncle, who had been power washing.

CNN reported that when Brooke checked on her daughter, the toddler's uncle informed her that he had asked Thea to go inside as she was not wearing shoes. Brooke Chase told WLUC:

"He (Thea's uncle) had told her to go inside and go get some shoes on because she was barefoot and he was around the corner on the porch and she said 'OK.'"

According to the report by WBAL-TV, Brooke Chase soon realized her child was missing:

"My gut told me to go check on Thea and make sure she's not getting into any trouble, and that's when we noticed she was not here and the dogs were not here."

As per the report by CNN, after Brooke and her brother-in-law noticed that Thea Chase was not in the house, they searched for her for around 20 minutes before finally contacting 911.

WBAL-TV reported that upon recalling the search, Brooke Chase said how she began "panicking."

"I am just running up and down the road and we were driving up and down the road trying to search everywhere and we're not hearing any of the dogs. They're not coming to our calls. She's not coming to our calls and I'm just panicking."

CNN reported that around midnight, four hours following the official report of the missing, a family friend who was looking for Thea in an all-terrain vehicle came across one of the family dogs who began barking as he approached.

Thea Chase and the dogs were inseparable

WBAL-TV reported that the Chase family dogs, a Rottweiler named Buddy and a springer spaniel, Hartley, have been with Thea since birth, and they share an inseparable bond.

According to WBAL-TV, the ATV rider who located the toddler found her sleeping on Hartley near an ATV trail while Buddy was standing guard.

"I am thankful for the dogs being with her because I guess when she was found, the only reason she was found was because the dog, Buddy, our bigger Rottweiler, was standing there," Brooke Chase said.

On September 21, 2023, Michigan State Police Lieutenant Mark Giannunzio recalled how they found the toddler:

"She laid down and used one of the dogs as a pillow, and the other dog laid right next to her and kept her safe. It's a really remarkable story."

Lieutenant Giannunzio also informed that after she was found, Thea Chase was checked by medical staff, who determined her to be in good health.