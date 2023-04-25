What happened to Tiera Strand? Missing Austin woman found dead in roadside ditch

Tiera Strand, a 25-year-old mother who was last seen in Austin, Texas, on the morning of April 16, 2023, was found dead in a roadside ditch 70 miles away. Tiera went missing after she was allegedly attacked by several women outside a bar named the Mooseknuckle Pub in downtown Austin. She was found dead on April 21, 2023, when deputies responded to a report of a dead body near the 1300 block of Berger Road.

According to reports, a passerby had discovered the missing Austin woman's body, who was soon identified as Tiera Strand. The Bell County Sheriff's Department is yet to determine the cause of Tiera's death and is awaiting an autopsy report. The manner of death is also unknown. However, authorities did tell Strand's father that foul play is suspected.

Tiera Strand's family looking forward to hiring a private investigator

Stand's family to hire a private investigator (Image via Strand's Family)

Tiera Strand's family members say that Strand went missing after a pub brawl. Her mother, Monica Herron, believes that a group of girls attacked her in the club and the fighting moved outside, FOX News reported.

Speaking to FOX7 Austin, Herron said that they said that she was angry at them and stormed off without her purse, her phone, her bank card, and the keys to her car. She added that everything was gone and she had just stormed off.

Strand's sister, Mariah Herron expressed her anger, sadness, and confusion about the situation, according to Law&Crime. Mariah stated that her sister aimed to graduate from a continuing education program in May to earn her high school diploma and join the U.S. Navy.

She said that Tiera was excited about the next steps in her life. She added that she was talking to her sister one day and wondering where she had gone the next. However, she said, that days later, she realized that Tiera wasn't coming home alive.

Speaking about the same, Tiera Strand's mother said that she was set to graduate in the coming summer. She added that the 25-year-old had dreams of joining the Navy. Calling her daughter ambitious, Monica said that Tiera, a mother of one had dreams and goals that she wanted to achieve.

Strand's family is waiting to receive her body from the medical examiner's office and plans to hire a private investigator who will help uncover more information about her case. Tiera Strand's family is keen to find out more evidence that help them figure out what happened when she disappeared on April 16, and when her body was found on April 21.

Tiera Strand's six-year-old daughter is reportedly unaware of her mother's death

Police yet to determine cause of death (Image via Strand's Family)

Tiera Strand leaves behind a 6-year-old daughter who is unaware of her mother's passing, according to her family. Tiera's sister Mariah said that the child is with her grandfather and every time she calls, she asks about her mother, which is the hardest thing for the family to deal with.

The Bell County Sheriff's Department is working with the Austin Police Department's homicide unit to investigate the case further. As of now, no further details have been released.

Officers are urging anyone who may have information regarding the case to call 512-472-8477.

