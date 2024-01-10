What happened to Tierra Horn? Body reportedly found in search for missing Texas woman 

On January 5, 18-year-old Tierra Horn's body was discovered along the banks of Buffalo Bayou in Houston. The Texas woman's body was located at approximately 5:40 pm on Friday near 1900 Nance, which is close to the Elysian Viaduct Bridge and the Buffalo Bayou Hike and Bike Trail. This discovery prompted a thorough investigation by the Houston Police Department.

The coroner's office, upon initial examination, concluded that the injuries sustained by her were consistent with a homicide, as revealed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences.

The youngster's remains were found after her sudden disappearance earlier in the week, which left her family and authorities in a state of alarm. She was last seen by her family members on Tuesday, as per ABC13.

Tierra Horn's autopsy confirms she died by compression to the neck

The search for 18-year-old Tierra Horn concluded with the devastating discovery of her body near Buffalo Bayou in Houston. The Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences performed an autopsy and concluded that her death was a result of neck compression and ruled it as a homicide, as reported by ABC13. Police found Tierra's body in the area they had already been extensively searching.

The news of her disappearance spread like wildfire, with several individuals working to find her unharmed.

Tierra Horn's sister, Rokeisha Calton, stated Tierra might have known someone residing near the area where her body was found, as per ABC13. Tierra was also seen on surveillance footage from the area earlier in the week.

When asked by the publication who would want to end Tierra's life, she said:

"A devil. A person who doesn't have a heart. A person who doesn't care about life. A monster."

Tierra Horn's sister mourns her loss

Rokeisha Calton, Tierra Horn's sister, shed light on what she was going through, and as per Click2Houston, she said:

"I would say the hardest part for me is, I just been thinking like what did she last eat, what were her thoughts when she was being killed, did she yell for help, you know basically just like what were her last moments."

Calton then revealed that the last conversation she had with Tierra was about planning the latter's 19th birthday.

As per ABC13, she said that the family was "trying to make sense" of the youngster's death and said:

"She had a lot more life she could have lived that was taken away from her."

The Houston Police Department is currently investigating the case and additional details about the potential motive and suspect have not been revealed, as of this writing.