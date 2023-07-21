What happened to Tommy Piros? Cuyahoga Falls Fest kayaker killed in an accident in West Virginia

On Tuesday, July 18, 24-year-old river raft guide Tommy Piros died due to injuries sustained in a cliff diving accident in West Virginia. According to The Beacon Journal, Piros attempted to backflip off a cliff into the water, but landed incorrectly and suffered from critical brain trauma. In the wake of the incident, with Piros still alive in hospital, his family started a GoFundMe page to raise donations for his recovery. However, three days after the initiatve was posted, Piros was declared dead.

Trigger warning: This article concerns an accidental death, the reader's discretion is advised

Tommy Piros was best known as the co-founder of the Cuyahoga Falls Kayak Race, an event which recently took place off Front Street, near the Cuyahoga river. The event, which involves over 30 competitors, reportedly draws crowds of over 800 spectators.

As reported by News 5 Cleveland, Tommy Piros grew up among a family of rafting enthusiasts in North Olmsted, Ohio. A talented water sports athlete, he co-founded the Cuyahoga Falls Kayak race in 2016, when he was 17-years-old. It took place every April, except for the year of the COVID-19 lockdown.

Don Howdyshell, a fellow outdoor enthusiast who knew Piros, said that the 24-year-old was a rafting guide with a strong presence. Howdyshell said:

"Tommy is larger than life— larger than his personality— always brought positivity and encouragement and motivation. (He played a role in starting) the only whitewater event that we know of in Ohio that involves waterfalls and freestyle."

Howdyshell added that Piros was always looking to help other watersports enthusiasts in a non-judgemental manner. He said:

"He would take the time out of his day to help people improve and be the best person they could be. He would take the time to lift people up."

Danny Mizicko, the founder of adventure production company Stuck in Ohio, described Tommy Piros' skill in navigating the waters. Mizicko said:

"Something about his style on the water, he makes it look so easy. He makes it look a lot easier than it is. It's pretty gnarly. The daredevil stuff is one thing, but just him as a person, really it's like somebody I'll never forget."

Tommy Piros' brother, Dan Piros, said that the 24-year-old was an expert cliff diver. He said that the young victim was known to take spectacular risks during the activity. While certain people would do a single flip, Tommy Piros would attempt to do multiple. As a result, witnesses at the scene were shocked to see his botched landing.

Besides working in water sports, the victim also worked at ski resorts in the winter. His brother described him as someone who would travel around and take various outdoor jobs.