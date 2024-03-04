On Monday, March 4, a man named Damian Homer was charged with murder and attempted murder after Wendy Francis, 61, was found dead at her home in Worcester. Her daughter, Stacey Hill, was also reportedly attacked by Homer, as per the Guardian.

At around 8.30 pm on Saturday, March 2, emergency services, comprising ambulances, police officers, and a critical care team, reached Haresfied Close and found Francis dead at her home. Stacey, on the other hand, was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Wendy Francis was a beloved figure in her family and locality. She was paid tribute by her family and described as 'one in a million.' Wendy's family, in a statement, said:

“Wendy will be hugely missed; she was one in a million and much-loved.”

The family has asked for their privacy to be respected in this hour of tragedy. Meanwhile, Homer, who is also from Worcester, will be presented at Kidderminster Magistrates Court later on Monday.

West Mercia police have termed Wendy Francis's incident as an 'isolated' one

According to BBC, Wendy Francis's daughter had suffered life-threatening injuries and is being treated in the hospital. West Mercia police have now said that Wendy Francis's daughter, Stacey Hill, 38, is now in stable condition.

Birmingham Live reports that Detective Chief Inspector Leighton Harding of the Major Investigation Unit has clarified that it was an isolated incident. Harding said:

“I understand incidents of this nature can be alarming, but I would like to reassure the community that this was an isolated incident and there is no wider risk to the public.

Harding further assured members of the public of a greater police presence in the area:

“You will notice a higher police presence in the area in the coming days as officers investigate this incident. Our thoughts are with the family of the woman who has sadly lost her life.”

Tributes have poured in for Wendy Francis on Facebook from friends and neighbors. Nealey Teague, who works at Worcester City Council, wrote:

"How could someone do something so evil. Wendy was such a lovely person and will be missed by many. I just can’t stop thinking about it. Thinking of all the family at this very sad time."

Judy Simcock wrote:

"So sorry to read this. Wendy was fabulous to us when she worked at Gwillams. Much love to the family. RIP Wendy."

Wendy's death is a loss for the people of Worcester, as she was a widely adored figure in society.