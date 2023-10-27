What happened to Zachariah Andrews? Police identify body found inside a Nebraska chimney

Local police reported that they had recovered the body of Zachariah Andrews, a Norfolk resident, inside a chimney in an apartment building on October 19, 2023. The 29-year-old was reported missing on October 3, 2023, after not being seen since September 15, 2023. He was reportedly last seen on September 15, at around 12 pm in in the 1200 block of West Norfolk Avenue.

Norfolk Police Captain Michael Bauer told the media that they identified the 29-year-old based on his scars, marks, tattoos, and an ID card found near his body. He also said that the police have been in constant touch with Zachariah's parents since they found the body.

According to Norfolk Daily News, the 29-year-old's body was found when a maintenance worker saw a human shoe and was trying to figure out the cause of a foul odor.

Zachariah Andrews had stopped screaming soon after falling into the chimney: Norfolk Police

A press release from Norfolk Police Division stated that on September 16, 2023, at 3:17 pm, they responded to a call from a resident of 1414 South 3rd Street about a man screaming for help. The caller mentioned that the cry seemed to be coming from the first floor. According to the press release, upon arrival, officers learned that there was yelling roughly three to four minutes prior, but it could not be heard anymore.

The responding officers told the reporting party to contact them if they heard the screaming again. They also spoke to three other residents, including the person living apartment beneath the reporting party, but no one else heard anything. Officers also looked into an apartment television was playing quite loudly.

The press release added that on September 20, 2023, a parking warning was put on Zachariah Andrews' vehicle, which was parked in the 300 block of Northwestern Avenue.

An arrest warrant was issued against Zachariah Andrews

The same day as he was reported missing, Madison County Sheriff's Office issued an arrest warrant against Zachariah Andrews on seven counts of violating a protection order.

According to the New York Post, for the past few months, Zachariah frequently posted on his Facebook page trying to reach an unidentified woman, with many of his friends cautioning him.

There were also charges of enticement against him after he was charged with trying to entice an underage girl in 2018. At the time, he allegedly tried to entice the 12-year-old who was trying to sell a swimsuit on Facebook.

New York Post mentioned that in April 2022, Zachariah Andrews was charged with resisting arrest by kicking police officers when they attempted to apprehend him for assaulting another man.

The press release from Norfolk Police Division stated that since the start of the investigation, authorities have been in touch regularly with Zachariah's family. Norfolk Police Captain Michael Bauer said that authorities believed that the death of Zachariah Andrews was the result of an accident, but the investigation remains ongoing.