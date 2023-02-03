What happened to Zarion Robinson? Milwaukee toddler dies in horrific car crash

On Friday, January 27, 2023, 13-month-old Zarion Robinson died after the car he was in was stolen and crashed at the corner of North 35th Street and West Hope Avenue in Milwaukee.

Zarion Robinson was inside his mother's car, which was stolen by 31-year-old Antwineesha Burse, who crashed it head-on into another vehicle minutes later. The crash took place on Friday at around 11.30 pm. Zarion was announced dead at Children's Hospital at 1.10 am by the medical examiner.

What followed after Zarion Robinson's death

TMJ4 reported that first responders at the crash site found Zarion Robinson in his senses and crying in his car seat, which was face-down on the floor of his mother's Pontiac G6.

As per a report from the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office, Zarion was in a car seat that was not attached to the vehicle. The report also mentioned probable chances of the driver speeding up.

Zarion and the accused driver were both taken to the hospital, where the baby was eventually declared dead. Meanwhile, the latter was taken into custody after being treated for non-fatal injuries.

On February 1, 2023, the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office filed charges against the alleged car thief, Antwineesha Burse. She is charged with one count of knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, which resulted in death. Burse can face up to six years of imprisonment and a penalty of $10,000 if convicted.

Zarion's mother, Mikayla Tweedie, told the Wisconsin Journal Sentinel that the accused car thief was an "acquaintance" of hers who was in the vehicle's backseat before committing the crime.

Tweedie also mentioned that she is unaware of why the accused tried to steal her car. Speaking about the accused, she said,

“I knew her well enough to think she wouldn’t do something like that.”

Milwaukee police reported that the crash occurred between a Pontiac and a Dodge Caravan minivan, both catching fire. Police also stated that the driver and passengers of the other vehicle fled the scene and are being searched for.

Zarion Robinson's father and family want justice

Eddie Anthony, Zarion's father, told the Journal Sentinel that his baby did not deserve such a death at that early age. He said that although Zarion will never be forgotten, it is a huge loss that the family will never get over.

"I want to see justice, I do. I want to see justice. He didn't deserve it, he had a lot of life ahead of him. Like I said, gone but never forgotten, but it's a lot of heartache that we will never get over. Everybody's going to think about it every day, every minute, every second, so it's tough, it's hard."

Antwineesha Burse is charged with knowingly operating a motor vehicle without a valid license, causing death.



Zarion's grandfather, Donnie Thomas, said that everyone makes mistakes, but this was no mistake. He added:

"Justice needs to be served."

Reports suggest that Zarion's mother, Mikayla Tweedie, parked the car outside her house and went inside with her cousin to drop off her cousin's cat. Mikayla left the baby in the back seat with the car unlocked when the accused moved to the driver's seat and drove off.

On the night of January 31, 2023, about 40 loved ones and locals got together at a vigil and balloon release held at the site of a fatal crash to mourn the death of Zarion Robinson.

