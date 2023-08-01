What happened to Zhanna D'Art? Tributes pour in as vegan raw food influencer passes away at 39

A popular vegan influencer, Zhanna D'Art, also known as Zhanna Samsonova, has tragically passed away due to "starvation," according to the New York Post. Allegedly, the influencer was on an exotic fruit-only diet in Malaysia. Her friends and family have confirmed the news of her death.

The 39-year-old influencer was a Russian national who promoted eating raw foods only and made social media videos portraying the same. Due to her beliefs and passion for veganism, she had garnered millions of viewers and followers across platforms like TikTok, Facebook, and Instagram.

As per reports from local media, Zhanna D'Art also received medical treatment during her trip to Southeast Asia. News Flash reported that she “looked exhausted and had swollen legs,” due to which she was sent for treatment, but she did not complete it. A friend of the influencer stated:

“A few months ago, in Sri Lanka, she already looked exhausted, with swollen legs oozing lymph. They sent her home to seek treatment. However, she ran away again. When I saw her in Phuket, I was horrified. I lived one floor above her, and every day I feared finding her lifeless body in the morning. I convinced her to seek treatment, but she didn’t make it.”

Zhanna D'Art’s mother also spoke about her daughter’s death and claimed that she had a “cholera-like infection” that could have happened due to the consumption of fruits, seeds, and juices.

Social media users mourn the death of Zhanna D'Art

The news of the death of Zhanna D'Art has devastated many social media users. It also prompted many netizens to warn other vegans to not follow in her footsteps, as the repercussions can be ugly.

As the news of Zhanna D'Art’s death spread became public, the internet was filled with tributes and condolence messages.

Social media users mourn the death of the vegan influencer, who passed away at 39 due to starvation while following a fruit-only diet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of the vegan influencer, who passed away at 39 due to starvation while following a fruit-only diet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of the vegan influencer, who passed away at 39 due to starvation while following a fruit-only diet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of the vegan influencer, who passed away at 39 due to starvation while following a fruit-only diet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of the vegan influencer, who passed away at 39 due to starvation while following a fruit-only diet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of the vegan influencer, who passed away at 39 due to starvation while following a fruit-only diet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of the vegan influencer, who passed away at 39 due to starvation while following a fruit-only diet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of the vegan influencer, who passed away at 39 due to starvation while following a fruit-only diet. (Image via Twitter)

Social media users mourn the death of the vegan influencer, who passed away at 39 due to starvation while following a fruit-only diet. (Image via Twitter)

The influencer passed away in Malaysia during her trip to Southeast Asia. At the moment, the family has not yet revealed details about her funeral and memorial service.