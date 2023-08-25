What happened to Zhao Zhao? Suspect arrested in NYC hammer attack that killed Brooklyn mom

On Wednesday, August 23, 47-year-old Liyong Ye was accused of beating a Brooklyn woman named Zhao Zhao to death with a hammer. After slaying the 43-year-old mother, Ye reportedly beat her young children. The children, aged 5 and 3, were reportedly left with critical injuries.

Trigger warning: This article concerns homicide and child abuse. Reader's discretion is advised.

As of now, the murder of Zhao Zhao currently remains under police investigation. Officials are yet to determine the exact circumstances that led to the murder, including the reason behind Liyong Ye targeting the children of the homicide victim.

According to news outlet NBC, local officials have speculated that the dispute may have been related to rent. Witnesses at the scene also told officials that Ye and the murder victim could frequently be heard arguing.

Although Zhao Zhao and her kids were immediately rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead

The New York Post reported that Liyong Ye and Zhao Zhao's family shared a Sunset Park apartment on 52nd Street, somewhere between Fifth and Sixth avenues. Zhao Zhao, whose husband was out of town, resided with her two children in one room. Liyong Ye is reportedly said to have been renting out another room with his own child.

Expand Tweet

At 2 pm on Wednesday, Liyong Ye and Zhao Zhao had a verbal altercation. After the argument escalated, the former allegedly used a hammer to beat the mother to death. He was also accused of proceeding to assault her children around the same time.

Soon after the slayings, NYPD officers rushed to the scene and noted that suspect Liyong Ye is said to have left the building covered in blood. The alleged killer was taken into police custody without any further incident. Upon probing the scene, officials also discovered the murder weapon, i.e., a bloody hammer. Ye's son, whose name and age has not been confirmed yet, is currently at the precinct with the murder suspect's wife.

Ye's three supposed victims were also rushed to the hospital soon after. While the children sustained severe injuries, medical officials pronounced Zhao Zhao dead.

According to State Senator Iwen Chu, the slaying was particularly tragic since the victim was the matriarch of an immigrant family. Chu said:

"They are new immigrants coming here with very limited resources and financial pressure. The father has to work, thousand miles away, coming home once a month so he can provide the wife and two kids, and in a sharing space. That means they need to share the kitchen, the bathroom. It's really not an ideal situation."

Expand Tweet

As reported by The New York Times, the victim's husband had been sent to Ohio to work at the time of the slayings. The husband, whose name has not been made public as of yet, is reportedly attempting to return to New York to take care of his children in the wake of his wife's death.