What is a Hemiplegic Migraine? Tori Spelling reveals teen daughter’s diagnosis as she returns home from hospital

American actress Tori Spelling opened up about her daughter's diagnosis of Hemiplegic Migraine after she was recently hospitalized.

On January 14, the 49-year-old star took to her Instagram to update her daughter Stella's health to concerned fans and well-wishers. In a picture that appears to be of Stella's hand, Spelling revealed that her daughter is "home and feeling much better now."

Revealing her illness, Tori Spelling wrote:

Screenshot of Tori Spelling's Instagram story.

"At the ER, she was diagnosed with a Hemiplegic Migraine. It's a condition that affects one side of the body. Signs of a Hemiplegic Migraine attack are similar to what would be presented in a stroke, that typically includes sudden severe headache on one side of the brain, weakness, and numbness on one half of the body."

As per Healthline, a hemiplegic migraine is a rare and serious type of migraine that can cause paralysis and weakness on one side of the body. This type of migraine with can affect a person visually, and they can experience zigzag patterns and flashes of light.

Other symptoms include:

weakness on one side of your body, including your face, arm, and leg

slurred speech

dizziness

drowsiness

loss of coordination

Tori Spelling has had a hard time dealing with illnesses in her family

This is not the first time that Tori Spelling has updated about a family member's health. In December 2022, she revealed that her five-year-old son Beau has been falling ill back-to-back.

At the time, she wrote:

Screenshot of Tori Spelling's Instagram story.

"Poor guy was out 3 weeks sick from school. Finally got him well and back in school all last week and boom now sick again! High fevers, [vomiting], and so stuffy. Parents, are you finding this to be true as well? That our kiddos are just getting sick again as soon as they get back to school? It's like groundhogs day…"

Even Tori Spelling herself has had her share of health struggles in the past few months. Last month, the 90210 star posted a selfie from a hospital bed after she experienced difficulty in breathing and dizziness. As per US Weekly, she wrote:

"How about next time [you] take someone at face value and show kindness instead of doubtfulness. Remember, for people like me, NOT working is a nightmare. I'm a hustler and a workaholic. I always choose work."

She revealed that doctors were running a couple of tests on her to determine the root cause of her hospitalization.

On a personal front, Tori is married to Canadian actor Dean McDermott. Along with Beau and Stella, they share Hattie (11), Finn (10), and Liam (15).

She will next star in a short film, Rapscallion Romance, directed by Kate Marshall and co-starring Andrew Perez.

