What does HMS on TikTok mean? Concerning lingo appears on video sharing platform

In the world of TikTok, where new slang and abbreviations keep emerging every day, the term HMS has taken over the platform. Many people have been using the term in their captions, comments, and even videos. The term HMS is not just going viral on TikTok, other apps like Snapchat also have multiple users using it.

Trigger Warning: This article talks about suicide and the subjects of self-harm. Readers’ discretion is advised.

However, a lot of social media users are confused about the meaning of this term. Basically, HMS stands for “hang myself.” TikTokers and social media users often use the term HMS as a joke or dark humor, especially for dealing with stress or other mental health issues. On the other hand, many also use the term to express frustration or boredom.

A common example of how one would use the term can be when someone says, “I’m tired of my job, I’m gonna HMS.” However, the term also has other definitions, as many claim that it is also the short form for “hate myself” and “Harvard Medical School.”

This self-harm referencing term has created a need for awareness on the various apps as many minors and teens are also active on social media platforms. Hence, one should not indulge in videos that have used the term. Furthermore, social media users should also be responsible enough not to use these sensitive terms online as all types of audiences exist on the internet.

More details about the TikTok slang HMS revealed as abbreviation raises eyebrows about self-harm

Social media can be an entertaining place. However, it can sometimes be dangerous because of a few trends. One example is the recent trend of using HMS, which is the short form for “hang myself.” This abbreviation does not literally mean what it says. It can be used to express frustration, sadness, or negative emotions.

However, such terms can spread the wrong message amongst certain audiences. Hence, as responsible social media users, one should avoid using these abbreviations. Furthermore, the need for prevention strategies is also increasing due to such trends since suicide can have a long-lasting impact on the family and the individual.

For the same, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has laid down a few strategies, like strengthening economic support, to help individuals manage their finances. Other strategies are to create protective environments for the better mental health of people. The CDC also focuses on teaching coping and problem-solving skills to those at risk.

Many organizations also work with individuals who have had past experiences of self-harm. These organizations educate and counsel individuals so that a similar instance is not repeated. Hence, such abbreviations should not be used loosely, as these can impact social media users negatively.

Not just Hang Myself, many other abbreviations like JP, meaning just playing, YS, meaning You Sure, and many others like OTP, on the phone have gained popularity on social media.