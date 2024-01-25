"What a horrible thing": Netizens angered following the alleged harassment of female fans by the security staff at WayV's fansign event in Jakarta

On Monday, January 22, WayV, the Chinese unit of NCT, held a fansign event in Jakarta, Indonesia, delighting their fans considerably. Naturally, several fans who won their chance to attend the special event were excited to meet the idols and shared several cute and funny interactions with the WayV members on the internet.

However, many disheartening videos of staff members' behavior also surfaced on the internet, making netizens angry. Following the event, many attendees expressed that they were allegedly touched inappropriately by a male security guard who stood next to Yangyang, at the end of the bench where the members were seated. As the news broke online, several netizens also spoke of a similar experience and were naturally displeased by the same.

Given that fansign events are supposed to be a memorable time for fans, it was upsetting that their memory was overpowered by the harassment they faced at the hands of the male security.

The organizer of the fansign event, Lumina Entertainment, released a statement addressing the same. However, fans were not satisfied with it, as it reportedly neither directly talked about the issue nor properly apologized for the damage it caused.

Netizens angered following the alleged harassment of female fans at WayV's recent fansign event in Jakarta

The six-piece Chinese unit of NCT, WayV, is currently rolling out their fansign events, stopping at several cities around the world following the release of their second album, On My Youth. On January 22, the members stopped at Jakarta, Indonesia, and the fansign event was held in collaboration with Luminus Entertainment in Jakarta.

During the event, the WayV members were seated on benches placed on the stage, and fans made their way through each member, as they talked with them and got their banners signed. Yangyang and Hendery shared a bench at the end of the table, and Yangyang was also last in the line of members.

The male security guard who stood next to him was reportedly seen touching the attendee's waist and back while they were talking to Yangyang, and also reportedly grabbed and pushed them by the waist, urging them to leave the stage when their time was up.

While many fans failed to realize this as they were more focused on talking to the idol, the fancams they saw of themselves later left them displeased and uncomfortable.

When the issue was brought up on X, several netizens were angered by the same and called out Luminus Entertainment for their harassment and unprofessionalism, especially when security guards are meant for protection. As criticism of the company continued to increase, Lumina Entertainment released a statement addressing two things that allegedly went south during the event.

While fansign events are usually expected to comprise albums of the artists, in this case, WayV's recent second album, On My Youth, for the fans to get signed by the members during the fansign, the agency gave the fans banners instead. The agency apologized for the same and expressed that the fault was completely theirs and wasn't related to WayV or SM Entertainment.

Recently, the agency released another statement addressing the harassment that took place at the venue by their staff. However, they only reported what happened in the venue and called it an "unpleasant" incident, without reportedly addressing the seriousness of the same. Additionally, they also stated that legal action would be taken against the individual involved.

Given that there was no apology in that statement, fans' anger wasn't settled. Moreover, they were not happy with the agency's choice of words and were skeptical about the promised legal action. On the other hand, fans also pointed out that there were other female staff who kept hurrying and treating attendees poorly, which the statement didn't mention anything about.

Naturally, fans have been continuing to spread awareness about the issue through social media platforms and aren't willing to settle until the agency responds appropriately, addressing and apologizing for what happened at WayV's fansign.

