What did Ichikawa Ennosuke IV do? Japanese Kabuki actor arrested after parents found dead at family home in Tokyo

Kabuki actor Ichikawa Ennosuke IV, whose birth name is Takahiko Kinoshi, was reportedly arrested last week on July 18, 2023, for allegedly aiding his father to take his own life in May 2023. The arrest comes in the wake of an earlier detainment on suspicion of helping in his mother's suicide in May 2023.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains mentions of suicide. Reader discretion is advised

Ichikawa Ennosuke IV was accused of helping his parents take thier own lives on May 18, 2023, in an apparent suicide pact. Ichikawa Ennosuke IV, widely regarded as one of Japan’s best-known kabuki actors, reportedly planned to commit suicide with his parents, who were found unconscious alongside their son at the family home in Tokyo.

However, things reportedly went awry after Ichikawa Ennosuke IV survived the failed suicide attempt, but his parents were pronounced dead of a drug overdose.

While the motive of the incident remained unclear, Japan Times reported that the incident occurred the same day the Kabuki actor was accused of s*xual abuse in a weekly magazine.

The magazine reportedly published a report detailing the actor’s alleged involvement in bullying and s*xual abuse of multiple people, including, theatre actors and staff.

Ichikawa Ennosuke IV allegedly confessed to aiding his parent's suicide

According to South China Morning Post, Ichikawa Ennosuke IV confessed to the officers that he helped his 76-year-old father – also a kabuki actor – and his 75-year-old mother commit suicide by giving them sleeping pills. He allegedly said:

"It is true I helped my parents commit suicide."

Authorities said that on May 18, 2023, police found Ichikawa, his father and his mother unconscious at his home in Tokyo. Authorities made the grim discovery after the actor's manager found the parents collapsed in the second-floor living room of their home at around 10:15 a.m. and alerted law enforcement.

While Ichikawa, who was discovered in a dazed state, was transported to a hospital, his parents were pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said that Ichikawa admitted that he gave his parents sleeping medication and took some himself on the day of the incident, as they all had collectively planned on taking their own lives. According to the actor, the family reportedly “discussed dying and being reborn.”

Authorities said that an apparent suicide note penned by Ichikawa was also found inside his Tokyo home.

What we know about Ichikawa Ennosuke IV

The incident reportedly occurred on the same day the actor was accused of s*xual harassment in the industry. Ichikawa, a well-known star of the classical form of theatre Kabuki, began his career in the early 1980s.

According to SCMP, Ichikawa considered a prominent figure in the kabuki world, has performed in London, Amsterdam and at the Paris Opera House. Per his website, he was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for dance performance. In addition, he has also appeared in several popular television series.

Authorities citing an active investigation have refused to disclose additional information in the case.