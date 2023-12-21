What if...? Season 2 Episode 1: Exact release date and time on Disney+, what to expect, and more

What if...? Season 2 Episode 1 will be released on Disney+ on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 12 am PT. The scheduled release dates for all episodes of Season 2 of the series were officially announced by Marvel Studios in a promo image via their social media handles. It is worth noting that the second season is being released more than two years after season one debuted in August 2021.

What If...? Season 2 is set to premiere as the final MCU project of 2023. Following the first episode, which is set to be released on Friday, new episodes of the animated series will air every night for the subsequent eight nights, until the season finale on Saturday, December 30, 2023.

What If...? Season 2 Episode 1 Where to watch, release date, and time for all regions

Expand Tweet

Titled What If… Nebula Joined the Nova Corps? episode one of season 2 is slated to air on Friday, December 22, 2023, at 12 am PT. A list of the release dates and times, accounting for different time zones and locations, is provided below.

Region Date Time Pacific Time Friday, December 22, 2023 12 am Central Time Friday, December 22, 2023 2 am Eastern Time Friday, December 22, 2023 3 am British Summer Time Friday, December 22, 2023 8 am Indian Standard Time Friday, December 22, 2023 12:30 pm Central European Summer Time Friday, December 22, 2023 9 am Australian Central Daylight Time Friday, December 22, 2023 6 pm Philippines Time Friday, December 22, 2023 3 pm

What if...? Season 2 episode 1 and all subsequent episodes of the series will only be available on Disney+ for fans to enjoy. Since Disney owns the show's rights, it is currently not possible for the show to air on any other platform.

Thus, the eagerly awaited second season of the hit animated show exploring the MCU multiverse will be accessible to Disney+ subscribers. The Disney+ website gives users all the information they need to know about the membership options accessible to them with just a single click.

What If...? Season 2 Episode 1 what to expect

Expand Tweet

The official description for What If...? season 2 episode 1 was released on Marvel's website on December 12, 2023, following a press event for the upcoming series. As mentioned earlier, What If...Nebula Joined the Nova Corps? is the title of the premiere episode and its synopsis reads:

“In a world where Ronan deposes Thanos long before the events of “Infinity War,” Nebula is recruited to join the Nova Corps. Desperate to escape her father’s shadow, she sets out to prove her detective chops.”

Expand Tweet

Fans will witness a version of events where Nebula enlists in the cosmic police force and where Thanos has passed away before the events of Infinity War in this episode.

What If...?'s second season features the return of beloved characters. Among them are Nebula, Happy Hogan, and Darcy Lewis. The Winter Soldier and Hank Pym Mar-Vell are among the cast of adversaries that young Peter Quill will face out against in one of the episodes. It is worth noting that they are all reminiscent of the original Avengers.

Hela, Odin, Gamora, Captain Carter, Tony Stark, Shang-Chi, Strange Supreme, The Watcher, and more will also be appearing in this season. A distinctive figure from the Haudenosaunee Confederacy named Kahhori, a Mohawk lady, will also appear in the season.

However, it is still unclear if the audiences will finally see Nova in the MCU.

What if...? Season 2 Episode 1 airs on Disney+ on Friday, December 22, 2023. Fans can catch the previous season of the series on the streaming platform while they wait for season 2.