What is an Ilbe term? BLACKPINK’s Rosé edits Instagram story after sparking controversy with Jisoo's birthday post 

BLACKPINK’s Rosé almost got into trouble for using the controversial ‘Ilbe’ term.

On Tuesday, January 3, BLACKPINK’s Rosé took to Instagram to wish fellow member Jisoo a happy birthday. She wrote,

“Our eldest cutie pie Jisoonie. I really really wish you a happy birthday. I hope that you will have the happiest day in the world. I love you.”

She also added a couple of hashtags for her birthday. She had originally intended to write "neomu neomu" but instead deviated from the traditional phonetic spelling of the Korean phrase and wrote "nohhmu nohhmu."

The similar-sounding words confused BLACKPINK’s Rosé and almost got her into trouble as the term "nohhmu nohhmu" is allegedly an ‘Ilbe’ term used by extreme conservatives to reference former South Korean president Noh Moo Hyun in a negative light.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s 'IIbe' term controversy explained

BLACKPINK’s Rosé sensed her Instagram story had caused controversy and edited her hashtag before re-uploading Jisoo’s birthday story. The term ‘IIbe’ was derived from far-right websites and communities such as Ilgan Best.

The word “nohhmu nohhmu” is an ‘IIbe’ term referring to former South Korean president Noh Moo-hyun, who is said to have claimed his life amidst a corruption probe during his presidency.

The website IIbe stands for ‘Ilgan Best,’ which also means Daily Best. It is one of the world’s most controversial and problematic online community websites and is said to be anti-feminist, anti-LGBT, and anti-immigrant.

The website was a safe haven for right-wing supporters and activists to speak freely without hesitation. In the 2010s, when South Korean politics was in a doldrum for various reasons, including troubled relations with North Korea, right-wing supporters took to IIbe to criticize left-wing political leaders for their actions and policymaking, particularly towards North Korea.

In 2012, ‘IIbe’ had over one million registered users, with the majority of men between the ages of 21 to 25 years old, and was fast gaining popularity amongst the youth in the country.

Korean netizens have ignored Rosé’s mistake as a genuine error and ignorance as she has grown up in a different country and might not be well versed with Korean terms.

By 2015, IIbe had two million registered users, and by 2016 over 20,000 viewers were at peak hours. One of the frequent targets of their fierce mockery and hatred was the late president Noh Moh-hyun, South Korea’s 16th liberal president, who claimed his own life after being accused of corruption.

To this date, he is mocked by IIbe users, and one of the phrases used to disparage him is “nohhmu nohhmu.” K-pop fans think it is a good deed on BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s behalf as it would have risked her getting banned.

If the Gone singer hadn’t corrected herself, she would have ended up like the girl group Crayon Pop, who were boycotted in the media after using the phrase "nohhmu nohhmu" on social media.

BLACKPINK’s DDU-DU DDU-DU surpasses two billion views on YouTube

On Wednesday, January 4, BLACKPINK made history with their iconic music video DDU-DU DDU-DU, surpassing two billion views on YouTube. DDU-DU DDU-DU is the title track of the album Square Up.

The song was originally released on June 15, 2018, and it took about four years and 19 days to reach this milestone.

BLACKPINK became the first girl group and the second Korean artist to achieve this feat. The first artist to achieve this incredible feat was PSY with his music video Gangnam Style, which was released in 2012.

