What did Ione Skye claim about ex Anthony Kiedis? Actress opens up about their past relationship

Actress Ione Skye, 54, opened up about her relationship with Red Hot Chili Peppers frontman Anthony Kiedis. In her memoir, Say Everything, published on Monday, March 3, 2025, the British-born star claimed she began dating the singer when she was just 16, while he was 24.

The memoir elaborated on their romance, Kiedis's drug addiction, and even detailed the time when she was 17 when they allegedly became pregnant and decided not to keep the baby. In her book, she wrote:

"I was the type of girl who’d wanted a baby since I was a baby, who used to fantasize about finding a swaddled infant on my doorstep or catching a flying ghost baby with a butterfly net," before adding, "But fantasizing was different from seeing. I couldn’t see having a baby at this point."

In Say Everything, Ione Skye revealed she started her romance with the musician after meeting him through his Red Hot Chili Peppers bandmate, Flea.

Ione Skye about her relationship with Anthony Kiedis

In Say Everything, Ione Skye described her former boyfriend Anthony Kiedis as a heroin addict and a "pathological cheater." Following their pregnancy scare, he allegedly paid for an abortion at a doctor's office in Beverly Hills but refused to go inside with her. He reportedly dropped her off at the curb, albeit "guiltily."

Writing of the time, the actress noted that she could see how irresponsible they were being but added:

"Other people in our group had unsafe s*x and they were fine, I kept telling myself, using my teenage reasoning."

Anthony Kiedis at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special - Source: Getty

Skye also claimed she wasn't sure whether Kiedis was able to reflect on their actions. She elaborated that he wasn't "ready to grow up" or make "real adult choices." She continued to add that she didn't regret her decision, writing:

"I would not have a baby at 17, with someone who didn’t want to be a dad, wouldn’t commit to me and had anger issue."

The Say Anything star also elaborated on Kiedis' drug addiction and how it affected their relationship. Before the pregnancy, the couple had an HIV scare as they frequently had unprotected s*x while he used needles for heroin and allegedly cheated on her. Ione Skye explained that they had to wait a month for the test results.

She described her mother seeing the needle marks from the HIV test and confronting her if she was using drugs. However, she was partly relieved it was from the test. Referencing her mother, Ione Skye explained:

"The whole time I was with Anthony, I think she was equal parts both—relieved I was still okay, and terrified I wouldn’t be."

Detailing another incident, the actress revealed she saw Kiedis use heroin immediately after finding out his bandmate Hillel Slovak passed away in 1988.

Elsewhere in her memoir, Ione Skye also described herself as a "serial cheater," having a string of lesbian lovers. She added that it led to failing her marriage with Beastie Boys member, Adam “Ad-Rock” Horovitz. She explained she used to get lonely and anxious when he was on tour and would seek "solace" through "love and s*x."

Skye has been in a relationship with Australian musician Ben Lee since the late 2000s. In 2008 the pair were engaged and married in December of the same year. They share two daughters.

Ione Skye recently finished filming Anaconda opposite Jack Black and Paul Rudd. The film is set for a Christmas release.

Anthony Kiedis has not publicly commented on the development.

Say Everything is available to purchase in stores and online.

