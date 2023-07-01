What did Ja'hod Snow do? Police identify Rochester teen killed while driving a stolen car

On Tuesday, June 27, 2023, Rochester teen Ja'hod Snow was fatally gunned down by an unknown shooter while driving a stolen car. According to WHEC, Snow was accused of stealing a Hyundai from the Portland Avenue area just hours before his death. The shooting of Snow remains under police investigation. Rochester authorities have not yet identified any suspects.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a homicide investigation, the reader's discretion is advised

The identity of Ja'hod Snow was announced on Thursday by the Rochester Police Department. While the case is still being probed, Rochester police captain Frank Umbrino said the problem is more of a social one than a "police problem."

"You need to hold the parents accountable. The criminal justice system, family court, they need to wake up and need to start doing something so we’re not sitting here at 6 o’clock in the morning with dead 17-, 18-year-old kids in stolen cars," Umbrino said.

No charges have been filed in the slaying.

The vehicle that Ja'hod Snow was driving crashed into an electricity pole

The body of Ja'hod Snow was found on Laser Street at approximately 6 am. A neighbor reported that shots had been fired in the area. Upon arriving at the scene, officials said that the stolen Hyundai had crashed into an electricity pole. Snow, who was behind the wheel, was rushed to the hospital, where he died. His official cause of death was reportedly a gunshot wound to the torso.

DCL KEEPN’ IT REAL @Lumpstr1 @realmalikevans Rochester Police say an 18-year-old died after he was shot while driving a stolen car around Laser Street and Joseph Avenue on Tuesday morning. And so it goes in Rotchester. #ROC Rochester Police say an 18-year-old died after he was shot while driving a stolen car around Laser Street and Joseph Avenue on Tuesday morning. And so it goes in Rotchester. #ROC @realmalikevans

The neighbor, who chose to remain unidentified, described the shocking discovery.

"He was injured. But I didn’t know where it was until I seen the bullet shots in the side of the car and glass on the floor that I knew that it was more than something different because he was still sitting in the car barely breathing."

According to Frank Umbrino, the owner of the Hyundai has been ruled out as a suspect, as she did not know that the car had been stolen until authorities arrived on her doorstep.

“She woke up this morning to an officer knocking on her door, asking about her vehicle and she’s like ‘OMG my car is stolen I have to get to work, how am I going to get to work’. So she didn’t know until we advised her that her car was stolen,” Umbrino said.

Yardley Norfolk @eleonorbacke eleonorbacke: Man shot on Laser Street (Rochester Democrat and Chronicle) eleonorbacke: Man shot on Laser Street (Rochester Democrat and Chronicle)

The neighbor added that they also wanted to talk to their children to avoid future incidents.

"I think of my 18-year-old daughter, my 16-year-old daughter and my 6-year-old son. Some parents need to sit down and really have a one-on-one talk with these kids about the way of life," they said.

No further details have been released regarding Ja'hod Snow. Authorities have not confirmed whether the deceased teen had any prior criminal history.

