What did Jacob Schech do? Minnesota man charged in 72-year-old father’s death

On July 21, 2023, 39-year-old Jacob Schech of Minnesota was charged with killing his 72-year-old father, Frederick Schech, in their residence in Minnetonka.

CBS News reported that a complaint filed in Hennepin County Court stated that Jacob has been charged with second-degree unpremeditated murder.

Jacob Schech remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail, and his bail is set at $1 million.

How did Jacob Schech's father die?

Kare 11 reported that in the wee hours on July 19, police arrived at a residence on the 5000 block of Holiday Road, Minnesota, following a call from a resident of the house's lower level about an unresponsive man.

According to the report by Kare 11, upon arrival, responders found the woman who made the report and Jacob Schech at the scene.

CBS News reported that police located Jacob dressed only in gym shorts and had blood on his hands and his right foot. According to the responding officers, Jacob did not seem to be even remotely upset or emotional.

Kare 11 reported that police located Frederick Schech lying on the floor of the kitchen and also found a knife in the kitchen sink that seemed to have blood on it.

Following the autopsy, Hennepin County Medical Examiner found that Frederick sustained several blunt force injuries, including multiple fractures to his skull, face, neck, and ribs, along with bilateral pulmonary contusions and blood in his lungs.

The autopsy also revealed that he suffered lacerations to his neck and head, and his death was determined to be a homicide.

Star Tribune reported that Jacob has a criminal history that includes a conviction for domestic violence by strangulation arising from an assault on his then-girlfriend at their shared residence in Plymouth in February 2019.

He had received a sentence of imprisonment of three days and three years of supervised probation.

Jacob Schech reportedly gave his father "a hard time" before the incident

Kare 11 reported that the woman who reported the incident reportedly told authorities that on the evening prior to the incident, she saw Jacob Schech drinking and giving his father, Frederick Schech, "a hard time" while the latter was working on the pool.

According to the report by Kare 11, the 911 caller went to bed at about 8:30 and heard a loud smash from upstairs, which seemed to her like someone was stomping.

The report by Kare 11 stated that prosecutors mentioned that at 1 am, the woman was awakened by the family dog, following which she went upstairs and found Jacob sleeping on the couch.

CBS News reported that the woman reportedly inquired of Jacob about his father and then discovered Frederick's body on the kitchen floor.

According to the report by CBS News, the woman asked Jacob Schech where his father was, to which he replied:

"Well, I was going to give him crab legs, and then you know he just needs to die. And mom knows he needs to die, and I would have just let mom handle it."

Kare 11 reported that according to court documents, Frederick Schech's wife called the woman multiple times to ask about Frederick or Jacob as they weren't responding to the calls.

Fox 9 reported that Jacob Schech is to make his first appearance in court on July 24, 2023, and if convicted, he can be sentenced to up to 40 years in prison.