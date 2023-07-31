What did Jacon and Lauren Maloberti do? Adoptive parents arrested over 5-year-old boy's death in Pennsylvania

Jacob and Lauren Maloberti have been accused of torturing their 5-year-old adopted son, Landon, to death. The couple currently faces homicide charges in connection to Landon's tragic death in February 2023.

Delmont Police Chief T.J. Klobucar said he has never encountered such a horrific incident in his 25 years of service. Lauren Maloberti reportedly told her ex-colleagues that she hated Landon. According to the couple's other children, she would often spank the child with a wooden spoon.

On January 30, the couple brought the victim to the UPMC Children's Hospital, and he later died just a week after, on February 7. He reportedly sustained three brain bleeds and other life-threatening injuries.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to child abuse. Readers' discretion is advised.

Jacob and Lauren Maloberti were arrested on July 27 in connection to their adopted son's death

On Thursday, July 27, 2023, authorities arrested 34-year-old Lauren Maloberti and her husband, 33-year-old Jacob Maloberti, in connection to their adopted son's death in February 2023.

Jacob, a corrections officer at Fayette State Correctional Center, was charged with one count each of criminal homicide, endangering the welfare of children, criminal conspiracy, and two counts of aggravated assault of a child. Lauren faces the same charges and an additional charge of one count of first-degree murder.

“Tragically, Landon suffered abuse and trauma throughout his short life,” Westmoreland County District Attorney Nicole Ziccarelli said.

“Landon had blunt force trauma to his head and neck, blunt force trauma to his torso, and blunt force trauma to his extremities. Landon also had prolonged and intensive medical interventions before his death and multiple bruises in different stages of healing,” DA Ziccarelli added.

Ziccarelli then confirmed that the victim underwent several episodes of physical and emotional abuse by his adoptive parents. This eventually impacted his regular life when he could not eat, stand, sleep, or drink. The victim reportedly had blunt force injuries to the torso as well.

The suspects had also launched a fundraiser to meet the funeral expenses

Authorities mentioned that the couple even launched a GoFundMe page to meet the funeral expenses of their deceased child. The fundraiser had already raised about $5,000 before getting shut down. The fundraiser post read,

"Tragedy struck our family when our precious baby boy went unresponsive. I rushed him to the ER and they intubated him and he's been unresponsive ever since. The outcome is not looking good."

In a criminal complaint against Lauren Maloberti, it has been stated that she told her former colleagues that her adopted child was difficult to love and that she "hated" him. Authorities looked into the couple's cell phones and discovered text messages expressing ill feelings towards Landon.

“We intend to prosecute this case with the dignity and honor Landon deserves,” DA Ziccarelli said.

Lauren and her husband are currently being held in Westmoreland County Prison without bond. The couple's next court appearance is scheduled for August 8, 2023. It is unclear if they have retained an attorney as of now.