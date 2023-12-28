What did James Feeley do? Charges explored as Winthrop police officer arrested over crimes involving a child

56-year-old Winthrop police officer, Lt. James Feeley, has been taken into custody for allegedly r*ping a child. On Wednesday, December 27, Feeley appeared in an East Boston court, where the officials charged were filed against him. According to the authorities, the location and time of the alleged incidents are currently unknown.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the r*pe and s*xual assault of a child. Readers' discretion is advised.

During his arraignment on Wednesday, James Feeley has been charged with one count of aggravated r*pe of a child and two counts of indecent assault and battery on a child.

Massachusetts cop, James Feeley has been accused of r*ping a child, who was further admitted to the hospital, on Tuesday

The allegations arose after the victim was admitted to the Boston Children's Hospital on Tuesday, December 26, 2023. According to the victim, Feeley had r*ped them. Police claimed that the suspected cop had committed these crimes over the past year. Additional details are yet to be released in the case, however, it has been mentioned that Feeley allegedly confessed the alleged crimes to Winthrop Police Chief Terrance Delahanty at a cemetery in Swampscott, on Christmas Day.

CBS News reported that according to Delahanty, the suspect was not in good shape and was allegedly suicidal. He also reportedly had a handgun on him then. This prompted Delahanty to arrive at the cemetery. The cop was later rushed to the Massachusetts General Hospital, for a psychiatric evaluation.

Winthrop Police Chief Terence Delehanty issued a statement, where he said,

"Jes Feeley has been placed on administrative leave from the Winthrop Police Department pending the outcome of a criminal investigation headed by State Police Detectives assigned to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office."

Feeley has been ordered to stay away from children under 14 years old

CBS News reported a statement issued by Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden. According to Hayden,

"Whave a far better understanding of the care and approach to child victims of violence and sexual assault than in the past, and this victim and the victim's family will receive all the help and support they need as this case moves forward."

Along with the police, The Department of Children and Families is also assisting them in the case. The suspect's defense attorney, Nitin Dalal has highlighted the fact that he didn't have a criminal history. On Wednesday, Feeley requested Judge Joseph Griffin if he could hide from the cameras in the courtroom. The request, however, was denied. Dalal added,

"His feeling guilt, remorse, embarrassment, humiliation."

James Feeley reportedly expressed remorse, (Image via @BiancaNBCBoston/X)

Bail of $200,000 has been set, and James Feeley has been ordered to surrender his guns and passport. The judge further ordered him to always have a GPS monitoring device and to stay away from children below the age of 14 years old. The suspect's next court appearance has been scheduled for January 29, 2024. CBS News reported that according to his LinkedIn profile, Feeley has been a part of the department for about 22 years.