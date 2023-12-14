What did Janelle James say about her son? All about her kids as comedian sparks outrage over indecent joke

Actress and comedian, Janelle James, is facing backlash after an old video of her delivering an indecent joke about her son recently went viral once again. The incident came to light on Tuesday, December 12, 2023, when X user @jadespicee shared a clip of the Abbott Elementary star performing the joke.

The netizen captioned the post:

"I've never been so uncomfortable watching standup before like she's a weirdo."

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of pedophilia and s*xual content. Discretion is advised.

During season 3 of Netflix's comedy special The Stand Up, Janelle James quipped about her son's genitals after she accidentally saw her son nude as he ran out of the shower without a towel:

"My youngest son got a d*ck now. I didn't know that," she began.

Janelle then added:

"And I was like, ‘Wtf is that?’ Like, it blew my mind. ‘That’s a d*ck. What? What? That’s a d*ck that needs a job. Okay? Can’t be walking around with all that d*ck and no income. That’s disrespectful."

To make matters worse, she recalled the time when she used to change her son's diapers and play "rhythm guitar" on his "pee-pee."

"That’s the best part of having a baby boy," she remarked.

Internet users slam Janelle James for jokes about her son

As the clip of Janelle James' stand-up joke about her son went viral, netizens were quick to express their disgust. Many called it disturbing and heinous, adding that she should be jailed. Some even called out the audience for laughing at the joke. Here are some comments seen under @jadespicee's post on X:

More about Janelle James

James is an actress, writer, and comedian, best known for her role as Ava Coleman on ABC's Abbott Elementary. Her critically acclaimed work on the series earned her a Screen Actor's Guild Award and a NAACP Image award.

She started her stand-up career in 2009 at an open mic in Champaign, Illinois. Her work was recognized by Just for Laughs, and Brooklyn Magazine. Janelle James gained prominence after she opened the act for Chris Rock's Total Blackout Tour back in 2017.

James has not released any statements about the development yet.