What did Jasmine Wooten do? Harding teacher arrested over allegedly pursuing inappropriate relationship with a student

A teacher at Harding University High School has been arrested and charged with taking indecent liberties with a student, officials from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said on Wednesday, March 13. Jasmine Wooten, a 25-year-old teacher at the school, was arrested due to the accusations of an inappropriate relationship with a 17-year-old male student.

The arrest was made following notices by the school resource officers to police authorities about the possible inappropriate behavior and then a probe by the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department’s Sexual Assault Unit.

On March 12, the detectives were called, and the school authority raised concerns regarding Wooten and the high school student because of their inappropriate relationship. Detectives talked to the victim as they obtained an arrest warrant for Wooten.

Harding teacher arrested following alleged relationship with student

School resource officers assigned to Harding High School reported the situation to the S*xual Assault Unit after the school reported that the relationship between the teacher and student might be s*xual.

According to arrest records, a school athletic trainer overheard students discussing the teacher engaging in s*xual relations with another student. Officials interviewed the student, who admitted to feelings for the teacher and a shared kiss, along with explicit messages.

According to jail records, Wooten, a social studies teacher at Harding University High School, was arrested and placed under a $50,000 bond. The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office confirmed she is being held on an unsecured bond.

Currently, Wooten is suspended with pay. CMS informed Channel 9 that Wooten was hired in 2022 and is suspended with pay. However, the district has refrained from commenting on her arrest.

The authorities are actively investigating the matter. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 704-432-TIPS to directly reach a detective. Information can remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or through the online website charlottecrimestoppers.com.