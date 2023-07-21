What did Jeanine Pirro say about Jason Aldean? Host defends shooting of video at the lynching site

Jeanine Pirro is a former New York State judge, prosecutor, politician, author, and TV host, best known as the co-presenter of the Fox News show The Five. On Wednesday’s panel discussion on the talk show, Jeannine Pirro touched upon the Jason Aldean song controversy.

For those unaware, country singer Jason Aldean recently got involved in a scandal after the release of the music video of his song Try That In A Small Town. It was deemed by netizens as having racist and violent lyrics, while the location where the video was shot was identified as a lynching site.

It was the front of the Maury County Courthouse in Columbia, Tennessee, where in 1927, an 18-year-old Black male was lynched by White Americans.

However, Jeanine Pirro defended Jason Aldean by saying that the singer may have intentionally filmed his latest music video at a known lynching site because even after a century, protestors of Black Lives Matter are themselves breaking the law. As per the Fox News host, it was Jason Aldean’s way to point out the obvious.

Jeanine Pirro believes the location of Jason Aldean’s latest music video was “perfect”

As per Fox News host Jeanine Pirro, the location of Jason Aldean’s Try That In A Small Town music video was “the perfect place” to send a direct message about Black Lives Matter.

Dismissing the controversy surrounding it, Jeanine Pirro said on Wednesday’s episode of the panel talk show The Five:

“Don’t you think he's trying to show that there hasn't been that much progress, and that, you know, Black Lives Matter is violating the law themselves at this point?”

While co-host Greg Gutfeld is seen stupefied at her justification, Jeanine Pirro further continued by saying:

“Rioting and burning. That’s what happened a hundred years later.”

Decoding Fox News @DecodingFoxNews



I provide receipts. Judge Jeanine Pirro compared "Try That in a Small Town," with "F*ck tha Police" a hip hop song written in 1988. Pirro completely re-writes history when she pretends there was no controversy involving "F*ck tha Police." The song was banned and condemned.I provide receipts. pic.twitter.com/ZZVnF0L5i0

Most likely, she said this in reference to the news clips featured in Jason Aldean’s music video showing burning U.S. flags and African-American protestors confronting the police violently.

Meanwhile, co-host Jessica Tarlov interrupted Pirro towards the end of her monologue saying the location of the music video was in no way justified, while Jesse Watters and others discussed its significance.

Jeanine Pirro also went on record to describe Aldean’s music video as a kind of pro-vigilante justice, despite being criticized by people and celebrities around and Country Music Television (CMT) pulling it.

Furthermore, she compared it to a 1988 N.W.A. hip-hop song F*ck tha Police asking why people never protested against it.

Jason Aldean @Jason_Aldean In the past 24 hours I have been accused of releasing a pro-lynching song (a song that has been out since May) and was subject to the comparison that I (direct quote) was not too pleased with the nationwide BLM protests. These references are not only meritless, but dangerous.… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The song which was initially released in May came to backfire only after its music video was released last Friday, July 14. However, this isn’t the first time Fox News has defended Jason Aldean.

Right before the airing of The Five, conservative political commentator for the channel, Jesse Watters invited yesteryear pop icon Pat Boone on his show Jesse Watters Primetime to show support for Jason Aldean, for which he received harsh criticism online.

Interestingly, on Tuesday, Jason Aldean took to Twitter to share a lengthy statement in defense of his music video.

Jeanine Pirro was the former host of Justice With Judge Jeanine

The 72-year-old Jeanine Pirro is originally a prosecutor turned New York State judge. She began her career as a judge of Westchester County Court from 1991 to 1993.

In fact, she was the first female district attorney elected in Westchester County, New York, a role in which she served from 1994 to 2005. At the same time, she was also the Chair of the New York State Commission on Domestic Violence Fatalities between 1997 and 2005.

Later, the New York native became a TV host with Fox News’ reality court show Justice With Judge Jeanine, which ran for 10 seasons from 2011 to 2022. Since then, the Republican has been one of the co-hosts of the channel’s panel talk show The Five. Pirro has also been a frequent contributor for NBC News and has regularly appeared on The Today Show.