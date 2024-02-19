What did Jeffrey Kendall do? Suspect arrested after ex-girlfriend found dead in Pinole home

California Highway Patrol officers have taken Jeffrey Kendall into custody following accusations of murdering his former girlfriend in a Pinole residence. The arrest took place on Friday, February 16, 2024, at about 11.40 pm local time. Kendall faces multiple charges, including domestic violence, as per a press release issued by the California Highway Patrol.

According to law enforcement officials, the victim was attacked by the suspect, who had broken into her house on Friday morning. Cops had further added that the victim had sustained a gunshot wound. Authorities are investigating the reported murder and trying to gather all relevant details.

Jeffrey Kendall arrested as suspect in ex-girlfriend's tragic murder

36-year-old Jeffrey Kendall has been taken into custody for allegedly shooting his former girlfriend to death on Friday at her house. Authorities responded to a house on the 500 block of Summit Drive in Pinole after receiving reports of a shooting. According to cops, the victim was shot dead at about 8.45 am local time. When police arrived, the victim was already dead after allegedly being attacked by Kendall.

As reported by CBS News, Police obtained footage from a neighbor's ring camera in which Kendall was seen exiting the area in a car. He was wearing a camouflage jacket, dark pants, and a baseball hat when he left. Authorities also released his descriptive features to facilitate the search for the suspect. He has been described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighing about 140 pounds. It was further revealed that he was armed.

Authorities also described the car that he fled in. It was a gray 2013 Hyundai Elantra with California license plate 8BLM036. Jeffrey Kendall was eventually taken into custody at about 11:40 pm local time, near Seabright Avenue at Murray Street. The Pinole Police Department stated:

"We want to thank all the citizens, media partners, and law enforcement partners, especially the California Highway Patrol Santa Cruz Office, who assisted in locating Jeffrey Kendall."

Kendall faces homicide charges in connection with the victim's death

After the arrest, authorities charged the suspect with homicide and domestic violence. KTVU reported that he is currently being booked into the Martinez Detention Facility, and a bail of $1.1 million has also been issued. Mike Peterson, a neighbor of the victim, told KTVU,

"It’s incredibly startling and unnerving, so everyone here is really, really shaken up."

The Pinole Police Department mentioned that they have investigated the suspect's vehicle and have also recovered a gun. FOX News reported that the California Highway Patrol issued a statement saying:

"The CHP Santa Cruz Area Office commends the swift and decisive actions of our officers in apprehending a dangerous suspect and ensuring the safety of the community."

Authorities have also urged the public to reach out to them if they have any information regarding Jeffrey Kendall and the fatal shooting that killed the victim. Police have withheld the victim's identity as of now.