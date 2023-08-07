What did Jennifer Aniston say about Jamie Foxx? Black Twitter targets actress via hilarious memes post antisemitic controversy

On Saturday, August 5, comedian-actor Jamie Foxx took to his Instagram to share a cryptic post. In the since-deleted post, he wrote:

“They killed this dude name Jesus…what do you think they’ll do to you???!”

He shared the post with hashtags like #fakefriends and #fakelove. While the post may have been an indication of a betrayal in friendship, it did not sit well with social media users, who have also deemed it as antisemitic.

However, what broke the internet was actress Jennifer Aniston liking Jamie Foxx’s post. This led many netizens to believe that she supported the comedian’s alleged antisemitic beliefs. In fact, it did not take long for the Jewish community and the Black community on Twitter to call her out.

Jennifer Aniston, however, did not stand back either and set the record straight as soon as she earned criticism online. She took to her Instagram story and cleared the air, saying:

“I did not ‘like’ this post on purpose or by accident."

Unfortunately, this did not stop netizens from slamming Aniston, with Black Twitter pulling her down for her anti-Jewish remarks.

Jennifer Aniston earns online backlash for liking Jamie Foxx’s alleged antisemitic post

As soon as Jennifer Aniston earned online backlash for liking Jamie Foxx’s alleged antisemitic post on Instagram (now taken down), she came to her own defense on an Instagram Story. She began by saying how the controversy really made her sick.

She continued by saying that if anyone, including her friends, was hurt by her action, it wasn’t intentional and that she, under no circumstance, supported any kind of antisemitism. She wrapped up by mentioning:

“I truly don’t tolerate HATE of any kind. Period.”

But her clarification did not seem to go in her favor, as netizens reacted to the same, with many resorting to memes to call her out - first for liking Jamie Foxx’s post and later for issuing a statement explaining her standpoint.

Toshyfresh. @ToshHCameron1 I’m sure Jennifer Aniston has a lot of Black friends and didn’t misinterpret what Jamie Foxx said at all pic.twitter.com/L0RIgnfHkv

Not everyone, however, responded to the incident with memes. Twitter was also flooded with posts calling out Aniston and highlighting the gravity of what she has done.

Stephanie Parrott @StephParrott Jennifer Aniston (Jennifer Anniston) is a perfect example of someone who has ZERO black influence in her life and she’s perfectly fine with it. She knows she’s protected b/c her circle consists of ppl who think just like her. An apology would only

be a PR stunt, not true empathy.

Q 🗣👊🏿🇺🇲 @Th3Visonary83



She can do all the “Im white and I said so she wants” she’s still a fraud I expect nothing less from Jennifer Aniston I mean she did star on one of televisions biggest con job Tv sitcoms that stole its content from Foundational Black Americans iconic Tv sitcom “Living Single”She can do all the “Im white and I said so she wants” she’s still a fraud pic.twitter.com/zuGMUCf4LM

🟣Cheryl Nembhard @CherylNembhard

#JamieFoxx Jennifer Aniston misinterpreting Jaime Foxx's black cultural phrase about Judas's in our lives and betrayal is another painful reminder that our non-black friends really know nothing about our culture, yet would rather police it than learn about it any day.

Unlike the F.R.I.E.N.D.S star who issued a clarification, 55-year-old Jamie Foxx decided to go with a mea culpa. The Oscar-winning actor wrote how he was aware that his choice of words caused offense and that he was sorry. He also explained how the whole thing was never intentional. He further stated what his earlier post truly meant:

“To clarify, I was betrayed by a fake friend and that’s what I meant with ‘they’ not anything more. I only have love in my heart for everyone.”

He also reiterated how he loved and supported the Jewish community wholeheartedly and issued “deepest apologies to anyone who was offended.”

Jamie Foxx’s apology received mixed reactions. While one person wrote in the comment section how they were Jewish yet knew what the Django Unchained actor exactly meant; another criticized saying how they were Jewish advocates and the comedian’s initial post was “horrifically antisemitic.”

Foxx’s initial post comes in the wake of a series of Hollywood celebrities being called out for their anti-Jewish remarks, including Roseanne Barr and Kanye West.