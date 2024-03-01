What did Jessica Finley do? Multiple charges against a North Carolina high school counselor explored

North Carolina High School teacher Jessica Finley has been arrested based on s*xual misconduct with a minor. According to BNN Breaking, the investigation began after her interaction with a minor raised questions. McDowell County Sheriff's Office confirmed that the victim is a student at the school.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the s*xual misconduct with a minor. Readers' discretion is advised.

The suspect was taken into custody on Wednesday, February 28, 2024. The case is an ongoing investigation, and authorities are yet to reveal further information regarding the incident. North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation is the primary agency investigating the case.

North Carolina school counselor Jessica Finley has been taken into custody for alleged s*xual misconduct with a student of the school

McDowell High School guidance counselor and volleyball coach Jessica Finley has been apprehended in connection to s*xual misconduct involving a minor school student. The investigation into the teacher was conducted by several law enforcement agencies, including McDowell County Sheriff's Department and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

Finley was a guidance counselor at McDowell High School (Image via Facebook/Dave Faherty)

As soon as McDowell County Schools became aware of the allegations against the former guidance counselor, she resigned from her post, as confirmed by FOX Carolina. ABC 13 News reported that the suspect had been charged with s*xual misconduct with a minor in connection to the allegations against Finley.

The school district addressed the incident and issued a statement, according to which,

"McDowell County Schools recognize the seriousness of the allegations Ms. Finley is facing, and the district will fully cooperate with the McDowell County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation."

Authorities are still investigating the case since the allegations against Finley are quite grave. Authorities confirmed that the suspect, Jessica Finley, was charged the same day law enforcement officials took her into custody.

Law enforcement officials are looking into the case and investigating the allegations against Finley

The arrested woman was a well-known and respected teacher of the McDowell High School, who is now facing some grave charges. The local community is in a state of shock after the allegations against Finley have come up. BNN Breaking has reported that authorities of McDowell High School are trying to look into the policies that would help increase the security in the school.

The suspect is currently booked into the McDowell County Detention Facility at about 11:25 pm local time for the s*xual misconduct allegations. The statement issued by the school district also added,

"McDowell County Schools received information from the McDowell County Sheriff's Office and the State Bureau of Investigation, leading to charges of s*xual misconduct involving Jessica Finley and a minor child."

Finley's arrest took place on Wednesday (Image via X/@DaltonReport)

The statement further read:

"Due to the active investigation, no further information from McDowell County Schools will be provided. Anyone with information regarding this matter should contact the McDowell High County Sheriff's Office."

Law enforcement officials are yet to reveal further details about the case. A bond of $600,000 has been set for Finley.