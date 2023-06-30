What did Jon Persinger do? Incident explored as former Placer County deputy arrested for exploiting woman

Jon Persinger, a 44-year-old resident of Rocklin and a former deputy attached to the Placer County Sheriff’s office has been arrested on Wednesday, June 28, 2023. Persinger has been accuased of solicitation of prostitutes and for engaging in unlawful access to law enforcement telecommunications data. It is alleged that the accused carried out the offences while being on duty as well as during his non-working hours.

When an investigation was conducted into allegations of midsconduct, Jon Persinger was placed on administrative leave. The investigation found that Persinger had been a part of multiple instances of s*xual misconduct in the intervening period between September, 2022 and November, 2023. He has been terminated from his office and faces four different charges, in addition to a lawsuit that alleges that he committed multiple acts of s*xual assault at the victim’s home.

The lawsuit against Jon Persinger recounts harrowing details of the accused’s conduct

The accused’s first brush with Jon Persinger occurred when he arrived at her home in response to a call made by the victim regarding theft of personal property on September 9, 2022. Upon arriving at the scene, instead of helping the victim, Persinger accused her of being an escort, showing the victim a picture of herself before demaning s*xual favours from her so he would not report her.

After the victim succumbed to the demands, Persinger visited her again on November 17, 2022 and continued to knock at her door until he was allowed in. Recounting the incident, the plaintiff in the case states in the lawsuit:

"When Doe asked Deputy Persinger why he was there, he said, 'I've been out here several times, I drive by your apartment many times and I think about you. I thought you would see my vehicle. I parked right in front of you ... I’ve been watching your ad"

After arriving at the victim’s residence for the second time, Jon Persinger again made the same indecent demands from the victim and allegedly gave her a $20 note. After the victim succumbed to the demands a second time, Persinger allegedly told her that he would be visiting her frequently. Jon Persinger visited her the following day. Regarding the third visit, the lawsuit notes:

"Their conversation was recorded on Doe’s home cameras. Deputy Persinger can be heard saying in a panicked tone that he 'felt weird' and admitting, 'I was pressuring you.' When Jane Doe told the Deputy that she was okay, he left promptly thereafter"

Apart from the aforementioned lawsuit, Jon Persinger also faces two misdemeanours for soliciting prostitution and two further misdemeanours for unlawful furnishing of state summary criminal history information. He is currently on bail after he paid his bond, and his next court appearance is scheduled for September, 2023.

