What did Joseph Roberts do? Former California official arrested for the murder and dismemberment of his fiancée

Navy veteran 42-year-old Joseph Roberts is accused of being involved in the alleged murder of his fiancée Rachel Elizabeth Imani Buckner. Rachel's dismembered body was found on July 20, 2023, on the California shoreline. According to The Guardian, the DNA evidence that was obtained after the autopsy pointed at Joseph Roberts, and he was arrested on September 13, 2023.

Joseph Roberts is an ex-Republican official who was once accused of s*xual harassment. However, he claimed the accusations were false and the Trump administration also allegedly portrayed him as a victim of the #MeToo movement.

Joseph Roberts was accused and charged with the murder of his fiancée in September 2023

Joseph Roberts was arrested on September 13, 2023, on suspicion of killing his fiancée Rachel Buckner. As mentioned earlier, he had faced allegations of s*xual harassment earlier, but denied the same, claiming that they were untrue.

The San Francisco Chronicle reported that the allegations were made when Joseph Roberts was studying at Savannah State University in Georgia. He was kicked out of the educational institution following these allegations.

Later, Roberts began studying at the Golden Gate University School of Law, where he met Rachel. Joseph Roberts and Buckner soon began dating and got engaged before they started living together in Pleasanton. The San Francisco Chronicle revealed that Buckner lost contact with her family after the two began dating.

Roberts, who hailed from Georgia, joined the Navy in 1999. He spent the last two years of his military career at Naval Station Norfolk in Virginia. He was reportedly described as an active supporter of the Donald Trump administration.

Although Rachel's body was found in July, it could only be identified on August 29, 2023. An autopsy performed on the body showed DNA evidence that led police to believe that Roberts might be involved in the death and dismemberment of his fiancée.

Roberts has been formally charged with Rachel's murder, but he has pleaded not guilty to all the charges. He is currently being held in Santa Rita Jail in Dublin without bail.

The Navy veteran's arrest revealed his multiple previous encounters with the law

Prosecutors in Virginia charged Roberts with two counts of trespassing in October 2000, but additional details about the charges are still unknown. Shortly after his 2023 arrest, his past was unearthed by people who shared them with others.

In previous interviews, Roberts had mentioned that he had been working as a railroad conductor for Norfolk Southern. However, the company spokesperson stated that he had never been an employee of the company.

He was one of the delegates who served at the San Francisco Republican Party County Central Committee in March 2020. John Dennis, chairman of the local Republican Party, spoke about his arrest.

"You’re freaking kidding. Oh my God," Dennis said.

Dennis added that he had last seen Roberts about two years ago. News outlets tried reaching out to the suspect's attorney, however, he was not available for any comment regarding the arrest or charges.