What did Julianna Margulies say about black people? Racist remarks on Andy Ostroy podcast spark outrage online 

Actress Julianna Margulies has come under fire for her racist and queerphobic comments made on Andy Ostroy’s Back Room podcast. During an intense discussion about the Black queer community supporting Palestine amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict, the actress shared her provocative opinions about the two communities leaving netizens outraged.

Trigger Warning: The following article contains racist, queerphobic, and Islamaphobic language. Reader’s discretion is advised.

On November 21, Julianna Margulies appeared in the aforementioned podcast to discuss her Holocaust Education Program, Ken Burns documentary titled The U.S. and the Holocaust, and her appearance at the Variety Hollywood and Antisemitism Summit among other topics.

As the conversation progressed, the duo discussed the Black queer community supporting Palestine. The actress not only opined that the Muslim community would behead the queer community but also seemingly noted that the Black queer community did not exist, were "f**king idiots" and "beneath" Jews.

For those uninitiated, Julianna Margulies is an Emmy-winning actress best known for her roles in ER and The Good Wife. She made her television debut in the 1991 film Out for Justice. Since then, she has starred in numerous series including Law & Order, Murder, She Wrote, and Homicide: Life on the Street amongst others. The 57-year-old is married to lawyer Keith Lieberthal and the couple are parents to their son Kiernan Lindsay Lieberthal.

“They’re supporting terrorists who don’t want women to have rights”: Julianna Margulies goes viral for Back Room podcast comments

While Andy Ostroy discussed the prevalence of antisemitism globally, he ended his statement with- “if we use the wrong pronouns on college campuses, there’d be an uproar.”

In response, the actress claimed that “those kids” were spreading “antisemitic hate.” She also added:

“These people who want us to call them they/ them, or whatever they want us to call them… it’s those people that will be the first people beheaded and their heads played with like a soccer ball... And that’s who they’re supporting: terrorists who don’t want women to have their rights? LGBTQ people get executed.”

Expand Tweet

The Morning Show actress talked about a “Black lesbian club” at Columbia University that disallowed Jews to enter their club. However, her statement was far from the truth, the New York Post reported that the club’s sign read “Zionists aren’t invited” in reality.

The actress also said:

“As someone who plays a lesbian journalist on The Morning Show, I am more offended by it as a lesbian than I am as a Jew. Because I wanna say to them, “you f**king idiots. You don’t exist.” You’re even lower than the Jews. A. You’re Black, and B. You’re gay and you’re turning your back against the people who support you?”

As the discussion progressed, the television star went on to claim that the Black community was “brainwashed” into hating Jews.

“What a bitter and withered racist”: Netizens put Julianna Margulies on blast as podcast comments go viral

Internet users were flabbergasted by Julianna Margulies' opinions and viciously thrashed her online. Several netizens dubbed her as a racist.

A few reactions to the podcast episode read:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

This is not the first time the actress has seemingly insulted the ongoing pro-Palestine movements that are taking place globally. According to X (formerly known as Twitter) user @xhassanv, she said in an interview that she was afraid of New York University’s pro-Palestine protesters as they might “slit” her “throat.”

The actress had not publicly addressed her podcast opinions at the time of writing this article.