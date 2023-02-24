What did Junior Aquino Hernandez do? Murder charges dropped as NYC fishmonger claims stabbing was accidental

Junior Aquino Hernandez was indicted on an assault charge in Manhattan Criminal Court on February 23, 2023. The 34-year-old was initially charged with murder, weapon possession, and assault in the death of Malik Burrell.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of stabbing and murder. Discretion is advised.

Police reported that on February 21, 2023, the Bronx native allegedly stabbed two men while working at the Express Fish Market at 94 Saint Nicholas Place. The alleged stabbing took place after an altercation when one of the two men reportedly refused to pay for an order of shrimp.

Police said that the victims were brothers, and one of them died due to his wounds, while the other was stabilized.

Junior Aquino Hernandez said he that didn’t mean to hurt the two men

According to authorities, the stabbing took place at around 9:45 pm, and the men went into the store and began fighting with the employees. It was only after this that the fishmonger, Junior Aquino Hernandez, attacked them.

The victims were identified as 25-year-old Malik Burrell and his brother 29-year-old Robert "Bobby" Burrell. Authorities also noted that the stabbing took place on the eve of Malik's 25th birthday. They said that Bobby walked into the store, grabbed the shrimp, and tried to leave without paying.

However, as he was walking away, he dropped the shrimp, punched an employee in the face, and eventually walked out of the store. Around four minutes later, he returned with Malik and the two began fighting with the employees.

Reportedly, Malik repeatedly punched the employee whom his brother had fought with. Meanwhile, Hernandez tried to break up the fight. According to prosecutors, after he was unsuccessful in separating the two, Hernandez took a kitchen knife and plunged it twice into Malik’s torso.

As Bobby dragged his brother towards the front of the store and employees rushed them out, Hernandez stabbed him three times.

Authorities said that both brothers were rushed to Harlem Hospital, where Malik succumbed to his injuries, and Bobby received treatment for a collapsed lung. The employee Malik allegedly attacked was also hospitalized and was treated for injuries to his head and face, a broken tooth, and staples to his scalp.

Hernandez told reporters that he regretted having the altercation that claimed the life of Malik and injured his brother. When reporters asked if he had anything to say to the victim's family, Junior Aquino Hernandez said,

“It was an accident. I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to hurt them.”

Authorities found the knife at the scene. Bobby was also charged with robbery, burglary, and assault.

Junior Aquino Hernandez's wife believes that he was defending himself

The Manhattan Criminal Court granted prosecutors’ request to free Hernandez, dismissing the murder and other charges against him. Junior Aquino Hernandez, a married father of four, did not have a prior criminal record.

The New York Post reported that Hernandez’s wife, Estephanie Reyes, said that she believes he was in a position where it was either his life or the other's, or else he would not have done this. She said that she believes that the act was committed in self-defense.

As mentioned earlier, the store employee and Bobby Burrell are both recovering from their injuries.

