What did Justin Bieber's father say about Pride Month? Homophobic post sparks controversy online

Canadian singer Justin Bieber's father, Jeremy Bieber, is facing the ire of netizens after he shared a series of offensive tweets this pride month. In a now-deleted post featuring an illustration of a Rainbow Flag, shared on Wednesday, June 7, 2023, the 48-year-old sarcastically stated:

"Don't forget to thank a straight person this month for your existence."

Jeremy has four children, Justin Bieber with his first wife Pattie Mallette, Jazmyn and Jaxson with Erin Wagner, and a daughter, Bay, with his current wife Chelsey Rebelo.

The pride flag tweet came just two days after Jeremy remarked that we must "celebrate families," implying an obvious homophobic message.

Jeremy Bieber @JeremyBieber We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable! We need to celebrate families. U know the reason we’re all here! The things this generation glorifies is unbelievable!

Many were left annoyed at the anti-queer sentiments and the dismissive tone of the tweets. However, following backlash, the Peaches singer's father soon shared an apology post, stating:

"Acknowledging the nuclear family is offensive? My apologies to those offended. Was not my intent. Not that my opinion matters."

"This is pure ignorance": Internet users slam Justin Bieber's father for homophobic tweets

Needless to say, cybernauts found the comments offensive and were quick to call out the 48-year-old. Many expressed outrage and called Jeremy ignorant and insensitive for assuming LGBTQ+ couples could not have children.

The post also sparked a discourse that eventually led to several netizens suggesting various options for gay couples such as adoption, surrogacy, and IVF treatments, to have children.

Others criticized Jeremy for being an absentee father and abandoning Justin Bieber when he was just a child. Jeremy and Pattie were just 18 when Justin was born in 1994, and the former walked on his family when the singer turned four, forcing Pattie to raise him as a single mother.

One internet user, referencing a 2014 story where Jeremy's former friend revealed that Justin Bieber pays his father a monthly allowance, stated:

"Don’t forget to thank your son cause he’s the reason your electricity hasn’t been shut off yet!"

Here are some reactions seen under @theneighbourhoodtalk's IG post about the tweets:

Here are some comments reacting to Jeremy on Twitter:

Justin Bieber is yet to remark on the recent development.

