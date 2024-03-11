The suspect in a Mooresville double homicide, 39-year-old Justin Michael Strawser, died in an intense eight-hour standoff with deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff's Office. The incident unfolded on Sunday, February 10, after deputies responded to a call about gunshots on Home Drive in Mooresville.

On their arrival, they discovered three individuals tied up at a residence on Saturday night. Two of them were found dead inside the house, as per WCNC.

An investigation led deputies to Strawser's residence on Oswalt Amity Road in Troutman, North Carolina on Sunday morning. Armed with an AR-15 rifle and wearing a bulletproof vest, Strawser and law enforcement officials had a standoff, resulting in a fatal shootout.

Justin Michael Strawser reportedly killed 22-year-old Eduardo Cordova and 24-year-old Caleb Loper before standoff with officials

The victims of the double homicide were identified as 22-year-old Eduardo Cordova from Mooresville and 24-year-old Caleb Loper of Lincolnton. Another individual was reportedly critically injured and is currently battling for their life in the hospital, as per WCNC.

Speaking about the double homicide, Sheriff Darren Campbell emphasized in a Facebook post:

"This was not a random home invasion; the suspect and victims were known to each other, and narcotics and robbery are a possible motive."

Officials soon tracked down the suspect and had an intense and prolonged standoff with him at a residence on Oswalt Amity Road in Troutman, North Carolina on Sunday morning. Justin Michael Strawser, the suspect in a double homicide, reportedly barricaded himself as he pointed an AR-15 rifle at the deputies from the Iredell County Sheriff's Office and repeatedly fired shots.

Officers later discovered that there were four children inside the residence. Deputies and the Emergency Response Team established a perimeter around the house, attempting to coax Strawser out. However, the children inside the house were reportedly "uncooperative and refused rescue attempts," the Iredell County Sheriff said.

Throughout the extended standoff, negotiators sought to persuade Strawser to exit the home, but each attempt resulted in him firing multiple rounds at the deputies, damaging several police vehicles.

After exhaustive negotiation efforts, law enforcement resorted to additional tactics, including the use of gas. After the gas was used, the four children and Justin Michael Strawser fled the home.

Strawser, donning a bulletproof vest, fired shots at deputies. However, deputies returned fire and he succumbed to his injuries. It is important to note that none of the deputies and children sustained injuries during the incident.

In connection to the double homicide case, Justin Michael Strawser was charged with assault with a deadly weapon and two counts of first-degree murder, as per WCNC.

Reports by Queen City News stated that Justin Michael Strawser was scheduled to appear in court in April for charges related to felony possession of a weapon of mass destruction, altering/stealing/destroying evidence, and drug offenses. Additionally, he had a court date in May for charges involving felony assault by strangulation and child abuse.