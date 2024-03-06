What is Katie Price's real name? Model opens up about her past asking "What the hell was my mum on?"

Katie Price, the renowned British model, media personality, and businesswoman, recently sparked curiosity among her fans by revealing her "real name" and the reason behind her stage moniker.

During a conversation with Grace Dent on her Comfort Food podcast on March 5, 2024, Katie opened up about the origins of her name. She revealed that her birth name is Katrina Amy Alexandria Alexis Infield, which has a Greek influence, as per The Sun.

She humorously reflected on her birth name, remarking:

"What the hell was my mum on?"

Katie began modeling at 17 and gained recognition in the late 1990s for appearing in several tabloids.

"I'm a survivor": Katie Price sheds light on her life

The 45-year-old model and mum of five, Katie Price, appeared on the Comfort Food podcast with Grace Dent on Tuesday, March 5, 2024, and revealed her birth name, "Katrina Amy Alexandria Alexis Infield."

She inherited the surname Infield from her father, who left when she was four, as per The Sun. She then changed her surname to Price, her stepfather's last name.

Speaking about her monikers, she stated that she chose to go by Jordan when she appeared on page 3 in the 90s as it "sounded catchier than Katie." She stated that this was because her mother worked in the city and did not want people to know that Katie was her daughter, as per The Mirror.

Speaking to Grace, she stated that people do not know much about her and mentioned that she has always been "underestimated." As per the Sun, she explained that there's a "different side" to as she said:

"You never hear about the stuff I do for charity, you never hear that I compete on my horses, you never hear about me walking all the dogs, you never hear what I do with all the family."

She continued by saying that she is "quite boring" and enjoys being at home.

The model also called herself a "survivor," and mentioned on the podcast that others think she is "damaged goods." Speaking about "Jordan days," she said:

"I think people think I'm proper damaged goods. But I would say I'm a survivor. I've had a colourful life, but the sad thing is a lot of people these days, they know Katie Price, but they don't know my Jordan days. And I don't think a lot of people realise I've done a hell of a lot in my life, seen a lot, good things, worked a lot, but I'm still humble and down to earth."

As per The Mirror, Katie Price, a mom of five, has been married three times and is currently in a relationship with Married At First Sight UK star JJ Slater.