Katt Williams' infamous interview on the Club Shay Shay podcast has gone viral after multiple local news outlets reported that homes tied to rapper Sean “Diddy'' Combs were raided by the Department of Homeland Security.

In light of the reports, netizens unearthed Katt Williams' Club Shay Shay podcast interview in January 2024, which seemingly portended the troubles that would eventually befall the rapper in the ensuing year. In the interview, Katt Williams first spoke about Diddy's affinity to partying, saying he was asked to party with the mogul and refused the invitation:

"P Diddy wants to party, and you've got to tell him no... I did, I got the receipts."

Expand Tweet

Katt Williams then proceeded to call out the rapper, warning:

"All of these big deviants are all catching hell in 2024. It's up to all of them. It doesn't matter if you Diddy, or whoever you are...TJ Jakes, any of them. All lies will be exposed, that's all.”

Expand Tweet

Katt Williams doubled down on his assertions, adding he was blackballed because for two decades he has acquired “information, knowledge, and your secrets.” Williams noted he was privy to many secrets of his colleagues in the industry.

Katt Williams podcast interview goes viral after reports confirmed raid on Diddy's home

Katt Williams' 2024 Club Shay Shay interview, where he candidly spoke about Diddy, went viral shortly after The Department of Homeland Security confirmed in a statement to the Guardian on Monday, March 25, 2024, that agents have raided properties in Los Angeles, Miami and New York. The statement read:

“Earlier today, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) New York executed law enforcement actions as part of an ongoing investigation, with assistance from HSI Los Angeles, HSI Miami, and our local law enforcement partners.”

While authorities did not identify the owner of the homes, many outlets reported that federal investigators were searching Combs’ properties on Monday, allegedly as part of a trafficking investigation.

Authorities did not disclose additional information, citing an active investigation. However, Fox News, citing an unnamed U.S. official, reported that the raids on Combs' homes were connected to a trafficking investigation, but it is unclear if the rapper was the target in the case.

The alleged raids on Combs' homes come amid the rapper facing multiple lawsuits from women who have accused him of violent crimes. The barrage of lawsuits was triggered after his former girlfriend, R&B singer Cassie Ventura, sued him last year over alleged abuse for years.

The rapper, who vehemently denied the allegations, settled the lawsuit with his former girlfriend for an undisclosed sum. Shortly after, multiple women filed civil lawsuits against the Bad Boy Records founder over similar allegations.