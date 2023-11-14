What did Kempsha Wilson do? Houston man sentenced to life in prison

On November 9, 2023, 28-year-old Kempsha Wilson was sentenced to life in prison for murdering his girlfriend's brother.

On February 15, 2022, 32-year-old Spencer Nichols was killed by Kempsha in an attempt to protect his sister from domestic abuse.

Kempsha Wilson was sentenced following a five-day trial.

Kempsha Wilson reportedly strangled and assaulted his girlfriend

Fox 26 Houston reported that according to the Harris County District Attorney's Office, the day prior to the shooting on February 14, 2023, Kempsha Wilson and his girlfriend had a heated argument over him having conversations with another woman.

According to the report by Fox 26 Houston, at the time of the argument, Kempsha strangled and assaulted his girlfriend.

ABC 13 reported that, as per authorities, following Kempsha's violence, his girlfriend pointed a gun and fired, which did not hit him. Authorities claim she did this to get Kempsha out of her residence and then contacted her brother, Spencer Nichols, for help.

Fox 26 Houston reported that Kempsha and his girlfriend lived together in the residence on Kipp Way Drive in southwest Houston, right outside Beltway 8, near the Southwest Freeway.

ABC 13 reported that after Spencer arrived to help his sister, Kempsha came back to the residence with an AK-47-style assault rifle and threatened her and her brother.

According to the report by ABC 13, Spencer convinced Kempsha to leave the residence and then took his sister and her two young daughters to his place for the night in order to protect them.

He, along with his sister, two nieces, and three children, returned to the residence the following day.

Fox 26 Houston reported that the next day, following their return, Kempsha returned to the residence with a handgun along with at least two other armed individuals. His girlfriend tried to reach for her firearm for self-defense, but he seized it away from her.

ABC 13 reported that as per the Harris County District Attorney's Office, Kempsha confronted Spencer with a pistol in each hand and pistol-whipped him, followed by putting one of the guns to Spencer's chest and shooting him to death in front of his three kids.

Kempsha Wilson and the armed men that he brought with him then fled the scene.

Kempsha Wilson has a criminal record

Fox 26 Houston reported that detectives from the Homicide Division of the Houston Police Department were in charge of the investigation and apprehended Kempsha Wilson, nine days after the shooting.

According to the report by Fox 26 Houston, Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg said:

"Domestic violence doesn't just affect the person who is being abused, it affects the entire family. All too often domestic violence escalates to murder, and this case shows that a family member can lose their life just trying to help someone else get out of an abusive relationship."

ABC 13 reported that Assistant District Attorney Jason Campo, who prosecuted the case, said:

"The victim was just trying to be a good big brother by defending his sister, and it cost him his life. The defendant has already had several second chances and continues to hurt people, so the jury agreed that he needed to be in prison for life."

According to the report by ABC 13, Assistant District Attorney Jason Campo mentioned that Kempsha Wilson has a criminal record, which includes being imprisoned thrice before this case.