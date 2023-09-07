What did Kenjuan McDaniel do? Las Vegas rapper arrested on suspicions based on YouTube video’s lyrics

According to Fox, Kenjuan McDaniel, a man from Las Vegas was recently charged with murder of 32-year-old Randall Wallace. This happened after police claimed that he confessed about the crime he committed in 2021 in a song that was released recently. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that 25-year-old Kenjuan McDaniel had been taken into custody for open murder with a dangerous weapon.

Disclaimer: This article contains disturbing references to a homicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

The arrest report, which was obtained by FOX 5 Las Vegas, states that McDaniel released the song Fadee Free on YouTube, which, police claim, contain details about the said murder that have not been made public.

According to the arrest report, authorities dissected the song lyrics, alleging that they matched the specifics of the crime. PEOPLE reported that as per Review-Journal, the lyrics of the rap match the way Wallace allegedly died. The lyrics are as follows:

“Brought it with that fire, hear that ‘ah,’ see your body twitching.”

According to the police, the Criminal Apprehension Team detained McDaniel on Tuesday, August 29, and put him into the Clark County Detention Centre. He is now scheduled to show up in court on Thursday, September 7, 2023.

Apparently the lyrics of Kenjuan McDaniel’s song included intimate information about the killing

The LAPD has kept McDaniel in custody (Image via Youtube / The Biggest Finn 4800 / Associated Press)

Ever since Wallace was killed over two years ago, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department has reportedly been looking for evidence to arrest the person responsible.

As per a press release from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, McDaniel was detained in relation to the murder that took place in September 2021, when 32-year-old Randall Wallace, was found shot to death at an apartment building in the 5800 block of West Lake Mead Boulevard.

The police claimed that the victim got into a fight with three suspects who were still unknown at the time.

Kenjuan McDaniel’s song, Fadee Free, was uploaded on July 19 on the YouTube channel, The Biggest Finn 4800. Investigators pointed out that the lyrics for the same reportedly claim responsibility for Wallace's murder and contain details about the crime that were never made public.

The song lyrics were deciphered by an investigator when it was uploaded. The lyrics, which "seemed to reference the crime," has the following lyrics, as per 8News:

"Parked the car, doubled back on feet, the smartest way to slide. Drove in, double lock yo man, make sure you get yo bod’, Hold your breath and make sure you calm yourself...”

The police stated that Kenjuan McDaniel also makes reference to a nickname in the song that which belonged to Wallace, according to 8 News Now.

A paragraph in which McDaniel described traveling to and approaching the apartment complex seemed to implicate him. According to the arrest warrant, police claimed that he "reenacted" the murder, which "was consistent with evidence on the scene."

According to jail records, Kenjuan McDaniel is now being held on an open murder accusation. As per court documents, he is scheduled to show up at a bond hearing on September 7 and a preliminary hearing on September 14.